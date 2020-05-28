Eco-Growth Strategies Moves Forward with acquisition of Hara

Company is Expecting to Close in Q2 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, today announced that the company is moving forward with the proposed purchase of HARA, www.haraflow.com. As disclosed previously, HARA is an ultra-premium hemp-based CBD company that focuses on athletes, fitness-minded individuals as well as those interested in improving their personal well being. The company also intends to produce products for both the beauty and pet segment as well. The handcrafted catalog of products contains no THC and is produced with the highest quality CBD. The company has projected 150% year over year growth, 70% repeat customer rate and has generated $354,000 of revenue in approximately the last 14 months.

"We are thrilled to be moving along with the purchase of HARA. Their suite of quality CBD products will fit in nicely into the corporate structure at Eco-Growth. We intend on growing Eco-Growth through similar bolt on acquisitions" commented William Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies.

The closing is subject to a final merger agreement along with proxy materials executed by the shareholders of HARA. The closing is expected by the end of the second quarter 2020.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. A/K/A Falcon Technologies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Richard Brown

rbrown@nesscc.com

978-767-0048

https://ecogrowthstrategies.com/our-team/

SOURCE: Eco-Growth Strategies





