Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Retains Firms to Audit Financials

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp announced it has retained Turner Stone & Company to become the auditor of record. Turner Stone will complete the required audit, typically eight quarters, of the Company's financials. The audit is a requirement for completing a registration statement for the company and the last step to become a fully reporting SEC Company. The process is expected to take between 60 to 90 days.

The company has also retained Donald S. Bicking & Associates to provide ongoing financial accounting advisory services to Eco-Growth Strategies. Bicking & Associates will assist Eco-Growth's internal financial department to maintain all current filings of Eco-Growth Strategies going forward.

"We are pleased to have chosen two very reputable and reliable finance firms to assist us with our audit, as well as maintaining our financial statements going forward, says William Delgado, CEO of Eco-Growth Securities, Inc. Turner Stone is a well-respected firm that we believe will complete this audit within the timeframe we've outlined to our shareholders. Retaining Turner Stone is an essential step towards removing Eco-Growth from the Pink Sheets and becoming a fully-reporting company. Donald S. Bicking & Associates has a fantastic reputation as reliable accountants who will maintain our financials and keep us in compliance. I look forward to providing updates to shareholders about the Company's progress in completing the audit, added Delgado."

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

William J. Delgado

(775) 443-4740

djwllc@hotmail.com

