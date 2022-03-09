This Eco-Friendly Tool Has 'Drastically Improved' How Pet Owners Are Cleaning Up After Their Dogs

Pooper Scooper sale

Ask any dog owner about their pup and you're sure to get an earful of all their sweet quirks and personality traits that make them unique. But if there's one thing that all dogs have in common, it's that they have to take bathroom breaks multiple times per day — and you have to clean it up. But more than 11,500 shoppers on Amazon found a way to make that whole process easier (and, well, less disgusting).

And that's thanks to the Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper. This ingenious design stands out from the pack of other pooper scoopers because it has a much larger tray. This feature enables both big breed owners who have to deal with an excessive amount of waste and those with yards and multiple potty breaks to pick up after to do all they need to in one trip. Both the tray and the scooping rake the scooper comes with have poles that are 3-feet long, so dog owners of many different ages and abilities can clean up after their pets without having to worry about bending over or squatting down to do it. The brand says that the scooper is efficient on multiple different types of ground (like grass, gravel, or dirt), and it can be used to pick up leaves and other garden debris, too.

Plus, the metal tray and rake rinse off easily under a hose for quick, hands-off cleanup and the scooper is much more eco-friendly than using a plastic bag every time your dog goes.

Pooper Scooper sale

Buy It! Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper, $21.24 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Typically, the Pawler pooper scooper sells for almost $33, but right now, it's on sale at Amazon for just over $21.

Shoppers say this scooper has helped them replace plastic bags as their go-to option for picking up after their pet and one added that the rake itself works well through grass and cleans up with ease. Another reviewer was so head-over-heels about the scooper that they wrote it has "drastically improved the quality of not just my life, but my entire family's life."

The shopper added that they and their family members would walk the length of their backyard, searching for their pet's messes to clean up but this "hero" of an Amazon product is now saving them all the trouble. "[The scooper] swooped in and spent countless hours ridding our backyard of the terrible evil poop monster," they wrote. "Our lives are forever changed."

Rid your yard of your pet's mess with ease by ordering the Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper while it's still on sale at Amazon today.