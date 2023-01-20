An Eco-Friendly Pet Hair Remover—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We're deep in the middle of winter and choosing to stay toasty warm inside as often as possible. And these nifty gadgets make the indoors an even better place to be. There's a little blue apple that absorbs ethylene gas to keep your produce fresher for longer, a pet hair remover that doesn’t need batteries, refillable sticky tape, or anything else to expertly remove fluff, and rechargeable hand warmers to keep in your pockets for when you do have to make that mad dash outside in the elements. Shop these clever items, and more, below.

What’s a holeless belt, you ask? It’s an adjustable, mix-and-match belt that will give you a perfect fit, every time. The Anson brand is run by a father-and-son team who wanted to make micro-adjustable belts a part of everyday fashion with their Anson Holeless Belts. With over 30 notches, spaced a quarter of an inch apart, covering almost 8 inches, you can get the perfect fit without sacrificing style, creasing leather, or having to make your own holes. Available in men’s and women’s sizes and a variety of colors and styles, you can customize a belt to your liking or buy a kit that allows you to mix and match for the perfect belt for any occasion.

Price at time of publish: $50

While we love the look of those perfect homes we see in glossy magazines, most of us live in a house that’s a bit more, you know, lived-in. And that means our kitchen table, hardwood floors, and dresser drawers get scratched up sometimes. But, these Touch-Up Markers from Varathane will help make your wood surfaces look good as new. In a variety of six common wood tones, the oil-based formula comes in a convenient pen for ultimate control, hard-to-reach spots, and small details. Dry to the touch in 30 minutes and fully dry in an hour, this kit will keep your home looking magazine-ready.

Price at time of publish: $10

Washing your makeup brushes is a chore that many of us avidly avoid, even though we shouldn’t. Sonia Kashuk’s Makeup Brush Drying Rack lets your brushes air dry upside-down, just like the professionals tell us to do it. Made of sleek black with gold detailing, the brush stand has 14 holes for brushes of all sizes lined with silicone, and a bottom tray that collects any last drips of water. It's pretty enough to display on your bathroom counter, and functional enough to remind you to wash your brushes more frequently.

Price at time of publish: $15

Sick of your fresh produce going bad before you even bite into it? BluApple has created a gadget that will put a stop to that. The Produce Fresh Guard is an adorable little blue apple containing a packet that absorbs ethylene gas (that same gas that causes your produce to ripen). Each packet lasts up to three months, is completely biodegradable, and can be opened up and added to household plants when done. Simply pop this blue apple into your fruit and veggie drawer and watch as you finally get your money’s worth out of your produce.

Price at time of publish: $13

ChomChom is here to help you clean and take back the common area of your home with their Roller Pet Hair Remover. An eco-friendly and reusable pet hair remover that harnesses the power of static electricity, pet hair is automatically attracted to it and then whisked away directly to the hair-collecting compartment. Once it’s full of all your pet’s hair, you can easily open it up and empty it out. And with no refillable sticky paper, batteries to replace, or cords to plug in, this roller is perfect for having around the house, in your car, or anywhere you find pesky pet hair!

Price at time of publish: $32

We all have that one friend that’s always cold—or maybe you are that friend—especially in the winter months. This rechargeable hand warmer from Ocoopa is the ideal gadget to have on hand (pun-intended) for yourself or a friend in need of some extra warmth. The hand warmer has three safe heating settings ranging from 91 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, smooth edges, and double-sided warmth. It’s also pocket-sized, lightweight, and has silicone corner protection in case you accidentally let it slip. With a convenient carrying pouch and USB charging cable, you can bring the product with you everywhere and never have to worry about having icy hands again.

Price at time of publish: $35

