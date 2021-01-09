12 eco-friendly products you need to achieve your low-waste New Year resolution

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Eco-friendly living isn’t just for people with green thumbs anymore.

Living a low-waste lifestyle might sound overwhelming, but there are some simple steps even the average person can take to get closer every day. With even more time to spend at home this year thanks to COVID-19, it’s easier than ever to begin that transition.

A move towards a greener life can be as simple as replacing disposable cotton rounds with reusable ones, or building a lavish herb garden in your windowsill.

Always wanted to pick some fresh basil for your at-home Italian cooking? The Planters’ Choice 9 Herb Window Garden from Amazon makes growing your own herbs a breeze, with all of the fixings—from seedlings to pots and markers—in the box, you’ll be growing your own garden indoors in no time.

Planters’ Choice 9 Herb Window Garden (Photo via Amazon)

One of the best ways to be eco-friendly is to grow your own food. But if you don’t have access to a yard, why not set up a little herb garden on your windowsill?

SHOP IT: Amazon, $50

Check out our other top low-waste picks, below.

Trifecta Living Co. Hunnybee Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap (Photo via Amazon)

One of the easiest ways to cut down on waste is to transition to reusable food wrap. The Beeswax Food Wraps by Trifecta Living Co. are the perfect, easy to clean packaging your children’s snacks for school, or covering up leftovers for later.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $26

Homemade By Janine Reusable Cotton Facial Rounds (Photo via Etsy)

Just imagine how much waste is produced by using cotton rounds to take off your makeup every night. Switch to these adorable, handmade reusable ones that can be easily thrown in the wash. These ones by Homemade by Janine even come with their own wash bag.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $14

Leafboat Shop Reusable Silicone Buds (Photo via Etsy)

It might sound gross, but cotton buds can be replaced with this reusable, silicone variety, too. They’re super easy to wash under warm water and mild soap.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $14

Benols Beauty Bamboo Toothbrush (Photo via Amazon)

A great way to limit waste is to think about how to replace products that are traditionally made from plastic. Start with your toothbrush and replace it with a recyclable bamboo one.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10

Zero Waste: Simple Life Hacks to Drastically Reduce Your Trash by Shia Su (Photo via Amazon)

Pick up Shia Su’s book on life hacks to reduce your waste to deepen your understanding of the lifestyle.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $23

Bekith Reusable Produce Bags (Photo via Amazon)

Tired of throwing out tons of plastic produce bags you can’t reuse? Consider buying a pack of reusable produce bags. All you have to do is remember to take them with you for your grocery store runs.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $12

Wattne Store Reusable Sandwich and Snack Bags (Photo via Amazon)

If the snack wrap doesn’t work for you, give silicone baggies a try to replace the classic plastic variety.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $20

Atlas and Ellie Unpaper Towels (Photo via Etsy)

Paper towels are great for convenience, but terrible for the environment. Luckily, there are producers like Atlas and Ellie on Etsy who make “unpaper” towels almost as convenient as the traditional kind.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $68

Penelope and Michele Reusable Cone Coffee Filter (Photo via Etsy)

In love with your pour-over coffee routine, but not in love with throwing out filters every day? Give reusable cone filters a try, handmade by Penelope and Michele on Etsy.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $6

Liliblanc Safety Razor and Shaving Bar (Photo via Etsy)

It’s high time we say goodbye to expensive, wasteful razors in favour of the old-school safety razor. The heaviness of a steel razor provides a tug-free close shave that can’t be replicated by the average drug-store brand. Simply replace the razor every five shaves or so, and pair the tool with a homemade, creamy shave bar to cut down on waste.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $27

The Purple Lamb Scented Wool Dryer Balls (Photo via Amazon)

Stop buying dryer sheets and instead invest in wool dryer balls, like these ones by The Purple Lamb on Amazon. Reduce drying time with these lavender-scented balls made from 100% New Zealand wool.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $24

