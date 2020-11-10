Eco-friendly Diwali: Children at orphanage make Diya, idols using cow dung

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): With Diwali around the corner, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized a Deepawali Abhiyaan wherein the children of the orphanage made Diya, idols, and other decorative items using cow dung. The event was organized an NGO.

The Abhiyaan was inaugurated by the Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiriya by lighting up diyas at the venue. While interacting with the children and other staff members, he constantly motivated them to perform to the best of their abilities.

As the programme concluded, Kathiriya said, "This initiative under the Government of India aims to promote the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and women empowerment. Today, we at Prayas NGO (an orphanage) aim to spread positivity in the lives of these young minds. Lighting up diyas made of cow dung is just a step ahead."

He further added that people from all across the states including several IIT students, NSS trainees, and self-help groups have joined this initiative.

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Gujarat to Tripura, people from all across the states have actively participated in the initiative," Kathiriya said.

Talking about the prevalence of Chinese products in the market, he said, "People across states have started boycotting Chinese products. Hence, by preferring diyas made of cow dung, Indians are promoting the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

At the end of the programme, children showcased their artistic skills by putting up Ganesha idols, diyas and lamps made of cow dung on display. (ANI)