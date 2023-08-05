Eco-extremism is making us all sick

Russian Influencer Zhanna Samsonova , 39, died of starvation after eating a diet of nothing but raw and vegan food and exotic fruit.

Over the course of the past week I’ve eaten clams, eggs, lobster, butter, cheese and steak, among other things (I’m in America). I love nothing more than an animal product. But even I am sometimes lured, out of pervasive social conditioning, by the promise of a vegan brownie, or some such. I find myself thinking: it must be healthy and good for everyone, because it’s vegan.



The delusion doesn’t last long: the first bite, and the slight bloating that follows, is a swift reminder that often the vegan sell is pure rubbish: instead of wholesome things like cream and butter, there’s just more sugar and chemicals. Ditto other vegan recipes, which include non-nutritious, fattening things like pasta and chips. This, we are told, is good for the planet – of which more later – but it’s very bad for human health.

Last week provided a sobering, and tragic, case of what happens when vegan ideology is pursued to an extreme. Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian “raw vegan” influencer, appears to have died of malnourishment in Malaysia, after many years of only eating fruits and vegetables, and more recently, only jackfruit and durians. Reportedly, she hadn’t drunk water in six years, subsisting on vegetable and fruit juice. She seems to have literally faded away in gruesome circumstances. “Ms Samsonova’s idle starvation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine,” a friend told a Russian news outlet. “Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy.”

The tragedy of Ms Samsonova’s grisly death by diet trend should serve as a wider warning of the harm caused by fads that pretend to be virtuous. That’s unlikely to happen, though. As the world gets more obsessed by greenism and seduced by claims of eco-friendliness, veganism has grown and grown. The meat-free market in Britain is worth more than £9 billion; the largest in Europe. In 2014, just one per cent of Americans said they were vegan; by 2020, that number was 6 per cent; a 500 per cent leap.

Story continues

Vegans have two motivations: preventing animal cruelty and reducing carbon emissions. The latter in particular expresses itself in obsessive, authoritarian ways. Earlier this year, the Cambridge student union, responding to the “climate and biodiversity crises”, voted to rid all its canteens and cafés of animal products. Lovely buttery scones and cheese and ham paninis out: lentil gruel, sugary, greasy brownies, and chemical-rich tofu in.

Some doctors cried foul: vegan diets can be dodgy, but imposed on all students, a health menace. “I’m married to a GP,” wrote a Cambridge virologist, “who tells me that she regularly sees young people – especially girls – who have embraced faddy diets, including veganism. As a result, they end up tired, anaemic and underperforming. Is this the outcome we want at one of the world’s best universities?” Indeed. The virologist went on to point out that we have evolved – just look at our teeth – to eat animal products, including meat, and that our bodies rely on macronutrients that simply cannot be found in diets entirely devoid of animal products.

Nor does the eco-promise of veganism stack up. Sure, it doesn’t demand the same energy as feeding, slaughtering and processing meat, but many vegan staples (lentils, exotic fruits, nuts) are flown in from across the world, while avocados in particular are immensely energy-intensive to farm. Soaring demand for them in places like Britain and America has led to severe shortages in Kenya and Mexico, the latter of which now makes more money from avocado export than from petroleum and – here’s a fun fact for eco-mad vegans – drives illegal deforestation to make way for more avocado plantations.

Greenism in general, of course, is full of mad assertions, which leads to much broader-scale destruction. Take the obsession with killing off affordable – and clean – energy sources. Eco-zealots campaigns against nuclear power has had the effect, in Europe, of keeping people more dependent, not less, on gas and coal, and making the continent utterly dependent on Russian pipelines – not ideal once Russia starts a war on its borders.

They hate fracking. They hate North Sea oil. Their lobby has resulted in greater, not lesser, threat to mankind by making us dependent on rogue and hostile states, and almost as bad, has forced widespread acceptance that we all need to make our lives shoddier to “save the planet”. We need to be colder (dependence on Russian gas also causes shortages), we need to remember to carry tattered old hemp bags or ancient plastic ones in order to lug our shopping home; we need to shun planes, and basically live damp, shrivelled lives where if we’re lucky our holiday horizons may extend to Bournemouth by train. And, through groups like Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil, they’ve normalised acts of horrendous cultural vandalism – throwing paint at Van Gogh’s masterpieces, for instance – and disrupting, over and over again, the commutes and peace of regular people trying to have breakfast or get to work.

The harm and hypocrisy goes on and on. We are in a cost of living crisis, and food poverty is a real spectre now in Europe and the UK. But this lot wants “the planet” to come first, always before the grubby parasites – humans – that populate the planet. One of the great leaps forward of modern life is the mass nourishment conferred by crops grown on a mass scale – which can only be grown with the help of fertiliser, which in itself relies on ammonia, which is a byproduct of natural gas. Billions rely on these crops. But the radicals, in their shrill and relentless rhetoric, don’t care.

The thinking behind some of the most powerful and pervasive virtue movements of today – and none is stronger than greenism – is anything but virtuous. Greenism, the master category in which veganism is a subset, is misleading, mendacious and deranged. And it is harming us, destroying our bodies and societies.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.