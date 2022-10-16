Eco activists will face injunctions to stop them ‘holding the public to ransom’

just stop oil - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Eco protesters who threaten serious disruption or public safety will face injunctions by the Government under new powers to stop them “holding the public to ransom”, Suella Braverman has announced.

The Home Secretary is to amend the public order bill before the Commons on Tuesday to allow secretaries of state to apply for injunctions in the public interest, “where protests are causing or threatening serious disruption or a serious adverse impact on public safety”.

It will also protect access to essential goods and services, or key infrastructure following eco activists targeting oil refineries, blocking main roads to ports, hindering emergency services and blockading newspaper printing works.

The Bill also reintroduces measures blocked in the previous parliamentary session to counter tactics including protesters locking or glueing themselves to infrastructure and tunnelling.

More than 350 Just Stop Oil protestors have been arrested in London since the start of October, with many glueing themselves together to prevent police from clearing them quickly.

Ms Braverman said: “I will not bend to protestors attempting to hold the British public to ransom. Preventing our emergency services from reaching those who desperately need them is indefensible, hideously selfish and in no way in the public interest.

“This serious and dangerous disruption, let alone the vandalism, is not a freedom of expression, nor a human right. It must stop.

“The police need strengthened and tougher powers to match the rise in self-defeating protest tactics and that’s what the Public Order Bill will do. It’s high time Parliament got behind it and put the law-abiding majority first.”

The Home Office said the injunctions would help streamline the operational response, ensure swifter enforcement, act as a deterrent to protestors who sought to cause serious disruption and prevent protests from escalating into chaos.

Injunctions have been issued in recent protests including against Insulate Britain but they have had to be taken out by quangos like the Highways Agency or Transport For London, by local councils or by private landowners in order to stop protesters already arrested from returning to court-approved locations.

The new power will now allow relevant secretaries of state, for transport or the Home Office, for example, to issue injunctions to halt the most disruptive protests.

Ministers are concerned at police being distracted from tackling crime. The Metropolitan Police has had to dedicate the equivalent of more than 2,150 days of police officers’ time responding to Just Stop Oil protests over only 11 days.

The Bill will create a new criminal offence of interfering with key national infrastructures, such as oil refineries, airports, railways and printing presses – carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Locking on and going equipped to “lock-on”, to others, objects, or buildings in order to cause serious disruption will become an offence with a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine, and an unlimited fine, respectively.

There will be a new criminal offence of tunnelling or being present in a tunnel in order to cause serious disruption – carrying a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine. A new criminal offence of going equipped to tunnel will carry a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Stop and search measures and new Serious Disruption Prevention Orders (SDPOs) will be introduced to allow police to intervene before any disruption. SDPOs will target repeat offenders of protest-related offences and those who have breached protest-related injunctions.

The court may require a person subject to an SDPO to wear an electronic tag. Breach of an SDPO is a criminal offence carrying a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.