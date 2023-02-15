The Eclipse Foundation Announces the Automotive Open Source Summit for 2023

Eclipse Foundation Canada
·4 min read
Eclipse Foundation Canada
Eclipse Foundation Canada

The industry’s first and only conference on Automotive Open Source Software is taking place on June 6th in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, in conjunction with the Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group, today announced the launch of the Automotive Open Source Summit, the industry’s first and only conference focused on open source software (OSS) and collaboration-based innovation for the automotive industry. The primary goal of the summit is to help drive the future of automotive development towards an open source and community-friendly approach. Taking place on June 6th, 2023 at the Hotel Königshof in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, this exclusive conference will provide an intimate venue for automotive executives and tech leaders to come together and discuss the business of automotive-grade open source software, to network with like-minded individuals, and to learn about the organisational and cultural challenges in automotive software development. Interested parties can find out more here - https://automotive-oss.org/

“The Eclipse SDV Working Group is experiencing an unprecedented level of momentum, reflecting the industry’s desire and deep interest in achieving economic and technological benefits by collaborating to develop and utilize open source software,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Market leaders such as Bosch, Cariad (VW Group), Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, ZF, and over 25 other organizations have come aboard to add their expertise to this journey. Based on this demand, we recognized a subject matter gap in conferences today. We believe our new summit will fill that gap and then some.”

Designed explicitly for automotive business and technology senior managers, executives, thought leaders, senior architects, high level officials (C-level & VP) from OEMs and suppliers, as well as tech companies interested in automotive, the Summit features speakers from Eclipse automotive initiatives as well as organizations and leaders from outside the Eclipse community. The Eclipse Foundation intends for the event to become the go-to-event of all high profile open source and open specification initiatives in the automotive industry.

Objectives of the summit include:

  • Bringing together senior automotive experts and business leaders to openly discuss and collaborate on the future of the connected & autonomous driving experience.

  • Allowing automotive initiatives from multiple open source and open specification communities to engage and collaborate in a transparent and neutral manner

  • Establishing the requirements for an automotive-grade open source software stack targeted towards in-series production

Topics to covered at the summit include:

  • Automotive and Open Source – Cultural and Organizational Challenges

  • The Automotive-Grade Open Source Software Stack

  • Why Support Open Source Software from a Commercial Standpoint

  • Legal and Regulatory Considerations for Open Source Software in the Automotive Industry

About the Eclipse SDV Working Group
The Eclipse SDV WG is the global center of gravity for software-defined vehicle innovation and collaboration. Industry leaders from diverse industries define our membership (Bosch, Cariad, Mercedes, ZF, Microsoft, etc.). Our code-first approach is generating innovation the industry uses today. We deliver a level playing field for all sizes of companies to contribute. Anyone interested in becoming a member can find out more here - https://sdv.eclipse.org/membership/

About the Eclipse Foundation
The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ResearchEclipse, @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:
Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (Germany)
Stephanie Brüls / Susanne Pawlik
Sendlinger Straße 42A
80331 Munich
EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de
+49 (89) 211 871 – 64 / -35

Nichols Communications for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL
Jay Nichols
jay@nicholscomm.com
+1 408-772-1551

514 Media Ltd for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (France, Italy, Spain)
Benoit Simoneau
benoit@514-media.com
M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370


Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani gets hit with 2 more counts in Smartmatic's defamation lawsuit

    A New York appeals court also gave Smartmatic another shot at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

  • Lumber falls 21% in 8-day losing streak, but analysts see a bottom forming for the key building commodity

    "If the homebuilders' January momentum proves sustainable... many lumber suppliers could be caught flat-footed," Raymond James said.

  • Ex-Gazprom official says decades of the Russian gas giant's work has been 'flushed down the toilet', with export revenues expected to halve this year

    Russia's natural-gas exports have been undermined by the impact of the Ukraine war, and Gazprom's revenue from overseas customers is likely to halve this year.

  • Israel exports oil for the first time ever after diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon

    Israel's oil export was sold to commodities giant Vitol through a multi-cargo agreement.

  • J.D. Irving Ltd. and N.B. Power clash as rate hearings get underway

    A scheduled nine-day hearing into N.B. Power's request for an 8.9 per cent rate increase has begun in front of the Energy and Utilities Board, and an intense early grilling from a lawyer representing one of its largest customers suggests it could be a long two weeks. Nancy Rubin, counsel for J.D. Irving Ltd, criticized pay and performance at the utility and suggested N.B. Power acting president Lori Clark was delivering rehearsed statements instead of answering questions — all in the first few m

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • The current state of Chrysler: 10 questions with CEO Chris Fuell

    We sit down with Chrysler CEO Chris Fuell to get an understanding of what Chrysler is up to these days and what's coming in the future.

  • North Carolina AG won't defend abortion pill restrictions

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won't defend state restrictions on dispensing abortion pills that are being challenged in a lawsuit and instead will argue the restrictions are preempted by federal regulations protecting access to the pills, Stein's office said Monday. The decision by Stein, a Democrat, means Republican legislative leaders who want to keep the restrictions would have to seek to formally intervene in the federal lawsuit, which was filed by Amy Bryant, a physician who prescribes the drug mifepristone.

  • Natural gas prices fall to 25-month low as key Texas LNG facility looks to restart exports

    Freeport LNG asked federal regulators to bring a Texas export hub back online, according to a filing Monday.

  • I was a manager at Amazon. My boss encouraged me to quit after I defended a high-performing employee who was about to get the lowest performance rating.

    Giving employees low performance ratings just to fill a quota "makes me feel untrustworthy and disingenuous," a former Amazon manager said.

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale

    The Wall Street Journal said last month a potential sale could value Subway at more than $10 billion. Founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck, the company has been owned by the founding families since its first restaurant opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 2021, Subway decided to overhaul its menu and pour more money into marketing in a bid to win back customers with its new sandwiches amid stiff competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

  • Nissan recalls 405,000 older Titan, Frontier, Pathfinder and other models over airbag issue

    Nissan said in an NHTSA report that its 2008-2011 Titan, Frontier, Xterra and other models may have faulty driver's airbags.

  • MPs slam Liberals' 'flawed approach' to addressing oil and gas sector pollution

    MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of

  • 8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day

    Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...

  • NewMed Energy's planned floating LNG terminal to have 7 bcm capacity, says CEO

    A floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that NewMed Energy aims to develop will have an annual capacity of 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) based on initial plans, the chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Tuesday. The multi-billion dollar terminal, for which an investment decision is expected next year, could significantly boost East Mediterranean gas exports to Europe, NewMed Chief Executive Yossi Abu told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cairo. The terminal will be built close to the platform of Israel's Leviathan gas field, Abu added.

  • What Big Tech CEOs are saying about their companies' layoffs

    Tech companies are cutting thousands of jobs. Are the top bosses owning up to mistakes or 'sidestepping the blame'?

  • Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada's former head office building

    TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in in late 2024. GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic when it shifted to remote work. The automaker has since moved its corporate headquarters clo

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.