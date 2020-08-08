Eckersley and Harte suffer for rushes of blood

As the rest of the country sweltered, the sun shone beatifically at Chester-le-Street; with the land left to run wild behind the nets by the head groundsman, Vic Demain, buzzing with bees, butterflies and birds. Perfect weather for batting – or so you would think.

Unfortunately for Durham, after winning the toss and batting against Lancashire, they suffered a catalogue of errors, the most painful a couple of run-outs in the afternoon session – Gareth Harte, just after he had put on 50 with Alex Lees for the fourth wicket, and Lees himself, for a patient 66. There was excellent morning bowling from Tom Bailey and Luke Wood, on his Lancashire debut, and, later, three wickets for Richard Gleeson. Having dismissed Durham for 180, Lancashire closed on 33 for 0.

Twenty-one wickets fell at the County Ground, where a dreadful day with the bat for Somerset was followed by an even more dreadful one by Northants. First Somerset clawed their way to 166, thanks only to a pinball 36 from the No 11 Jack Brooks; Ben Sanderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in the championship over the past four years, grabbing five for 28. Northants then subsided to 67 all out, their scorecard a single‑figure masterpiece apart from Ben Curran’s 35. Serene at 46 for one, they unfathomably lost nine for 21. Craig Overton, who has just signed a new three-year contract, took four for 12; Josh Davey chipped in with three for 23. There was just time for Tom Lammonby to be out for the second time in a day – Somerset lead by 114.

Derbyshire finished the day on top in the battle of the unfancied east Midlanders. Leicestershire’s day started badly when Hassan Azad fell to the daftest of stumpings, forgetting to step back into his crease and stumped from 20 feet back. Harry Dearden (77) was the only player to get past 21 as Leicester fell for 199; Dustin Melton took four for 22. Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen then ping-ponged Derbyshire to 101 for one.

At Trent Bridge, Yorkshire recovered from a stuttering start thanks to a bubbly 98 from Jordan Thompson, who clubbed 11 four and four sixes, with help from Harry Brook. Earlier Jonny Bairstow, released from England duty, had taken 18 painstaking balls to get off the mark before thrashing a boundary and then mis-cutting Zak Chappell to point for five. Chappell then dismissed Dawid Malan six balls later and at 44 for four Yorkshire were wobbling. Nottinghamshire had to face eight overs in the long shadows, losing Chris Nash for eight.

A sprightly half-century from the 19-year-old Ben Charlesworth was the mainstay of Gloucestershire’s 191 for eight in unremitting heat. The Warwickshire captain, Will Rhodes, grabbed three wickets and Oliver Hannon-Dalby four.

Worcestershire’s Jake Libby continued his serene 2020 form, finishing 142 not out, with Brett D’Oliveira unbeaten on 123, as they put on 239 for the fourth wicket against Glamorgan.

Flighty Essex batting was steadied by 66 from young Feroze Khushi, who so impressed in the thriller against Kent last round, and 42 from his boyhood hero Alastair Cook. Depleted Surrey, 14 players down, handed debuts to Gus Atkinson, who took a wicket in his fifth over, and loan players Laurie Evans of Sussex and Worcestershire’s Adam Finch.

Sam Billings returned from England duty to captain Kent, who spent the day chipping away at the Sussex batting. Ben Brown made an excellent unbeaten 90 and there were three wickets each for Harry Podmore and Marcus O’Riordan.

Ryan Stevenson took four wickets as Middlesex were bowled out for 252 by Hampshire at Radlett; Martin Andersson lbw for a career‑best 92.