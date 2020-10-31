ECI bars BJP's Imarti Devi from campaigning today

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 1: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday barred Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Imarti Devi from holding public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with ongoing elections for one day on November 1, citing Model Code of Conduct violation.

Imarti Devi, in her explanation to the ECI on October 29 denied "any such allegations" levelled against her. Further her explanation reads that her speech as transcribed in the notice is fabricated and exaggerated.

Imarti Devi, a BJP candidate, contesting for upcoming by-poll in Madhya Pradesh has received notice from ECI for describing an unnamed political rival as "insane".

It has been stated that she has also made remarks against the said candidate's family members.

ECI on Tuesday asked Imarti Devi to explain her stand within 48 hours failing which the Commission will take a decision without further reference.

By-elections are to be held on November 3 to fill 28 vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (ANI)