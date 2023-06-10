Echoing Coach Jim Valvano’s words: Don’t ever give up. | Opinion

The transformative journey I embarked upon in the fall of 1982, when I transferred to N.C. State University, has defined much of my life. It was here that I witnessed firsthand the power of Coach Jim Valvano’s leadership.

Leading the “Cardiac Pack” on an unforgettable run, Coach V transformed the trajectory not just of NC State basketball, but of every individual he interacted with, and indeed, the wider community. This experience of tribulations and triumphs against all odds, the sheer joy and the tears, has been a recurring theme in my life, shaping the person I am today.

By 1985, my journey brought me into the world of media, a transition that provided me with a unique lens into the sports world. I had the opportunity to witness Coach V’s charismatic presence, notorious prankster ways and unparalleled storytelling up close. His larger-than-life character didn’t just entertain — it inspired. Valvano wasn’t merely a basketball coach and broadcaster; everyone he touched immediately knew he was much more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Gravley

I had the honor of being present in Reynolds Coliseum on Feb. 21, 1993 for Coach V’s seminal speech to celebrate the championship’s 10th anniversary on his final visit to the arena that now bears his name.

His stirring words — “Don’t Give Up…Don’t Ever Give Up” — left an indelible mark on so many souls and are a testament to his enduring legacy. We heard those same words just a couple of weeks later as Coach V, who was terminally ill with cancer at the time, delivered his iconic ESPYS speech marking the birth of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. His words still echo, inspiring countless fundraising events both big and small, from massive annual events like the Wine Celebration down to high school projects.

The V Foundation marked a pivotal turn in cancer research funding, and I was privileged to be there from the beginning, covering events like the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic and seeing firsthand the support garnered for the man, his legacy, and its mission. There is an unforgettable moment when I asked Michael Jordan why he chose to attend when he could be anywhere in the world doing anything else. His response was simple, yet powerful, “because Pam Valvano wanted me here. And if Pam wants me here, I’m going to be here.” That is how far the impact of Jim Valvano reached.

Coach V’s legacy is not only about resilience in sports but, more importantly, in the face of life’s greatest adversary: cancer. Cancer is an opponent I have seen up close, as my wife, Mary, bravely battled breast cancer. Her victorious journey underscores the importance of cancer research and the advancements in treatment it makes possible. Coach V was right again when he said, “It may not save my life. It may save my children’s lives. It may save someone you love.”

Just recently, I had the distinct honor of co-hosting the V Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Gala with ESPN’s Jay Harris. We stood alongside nearly 300 researchers, survivors, supporters, donors and V Foundation staff past and present in the Jim Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum — 40 years since the 1983 championship, 30 years into Jim’s legacy with the V Foundation — and we followed his advice. We laughed, we cried and we reflected deeply. We acknowledged the researchers on the front lines, those unsung heroes who are tirelessly working toward “Victory Over Cancer.” I am beyond proud to have been part of an evening that raised $2.8 million that will go directly to cancer research.

My journey with N.C. State, Coach V and the V Foundation has come full circle, but there is more work to be done. We have renewed a resolute commitment to a cancer-free world and as we stride forward we echo Jim’s words, in tribute to his legacy and in recognition of our mission: “Don’t Give Up, Don’t Ever Give Up!”

Jeff Gravley, NC State Athletics Director of Content Strategy, joined the university after 35 years in broadcasting. He’s been twice named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, earned seven regional Emmys, and covered countless prominent sporting events.