Echo Release Date Moved Up at Disney+ and Hulu — Find Out When It Drops

Good news for Marvel TV fans! Echo is dropping one day earlier than expected.

Marvel released a new trailer on Saturday (watch above) announcing that all five episodes of the drama will hit Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT — instead of its original Jan. 10 release date — marking the first Tuesday drop for a Marvel TV show.

Most MCU series — including this year’s Secret Invasion — have dropped on Wednesdays. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the second season of Loki both released new episodes on Thursdays (the latter in primetime), while early Marvel shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Fridays. Season 2 of animated series What If…?, meanwhile, will release daily episodes from Friday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

But the Hawkeye offshoot is full of other firsts: It’s the first Marvel series rated TV-MA to stream on Disney+; the first live-action Marvel series to get a binge release; the first Marvel series to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu; and it will launch a new subcategory of Marvel fare, under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

The series follows Maya Lopez (Hawkeye‘s Alaqua Cox), a deaf and Native American martial artist, as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. “When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy,” the synopsis adds.

Maya can perfectly replicate a person’s martial arts moves, earning her the nickname Echo. In the comics, she mixed it up with the likes of Daredevil, Blade and the Avengers (including Clint Barton aka Hawkeye).

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, the series stars Chaske Spencer (Blindspot), Tantoo Cardinal (Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Smoke Signals), Graham Greene (Longmire) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds), who is back as Maya’s father William. Plus, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will reportedly appear in the series.

