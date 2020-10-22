Last chance! Pre-order the new Echo Dot and get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $10

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Want a smart home? Now’s the time! If you have a phone in your pocket and a Wi-Fi network at home, you’re well on your way to building a smart home.

And right now, one of the best smart home speakers out there, the Echo Dot (fourth generation) with Amazon Smart Plug is on sale for $60, or $15 off at Amazon. The bundle is back in stock on November 9. However, you can pre-order it now to take advantage of the deal.

Of course, you’ll get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Echo Dot (fourth generation)

With an all-new sphere design, the fourth generation Echo Dot with glow-light base is a small but mighty speaker that can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more with clearer and more robust audio quality than previous generations.

You can also pair it with another Echo Dot (including the third generation) via Bluetooth to create amazing stereo sound in your home for less than what it would cost for just one Bluetooth speaker from Bose or Sonos. Meanwhile, Alexa is included, so you can always get the latest news, weather, sports updates and even control other smart home devices with just the sound of your voice.

Privacy concerns? The Echo Dot is built with multiple layers of protection, such as a physical button that turns off its microphone and disconnects it from your home Wi-Fi network.

The all-new Echo Dot (fourth generation) and Amazon Smart Plug bundle is on sale for $60, or 19 percent off! (Photo: Amazon) More

Amazon Smart Plug

The bundle also comes with the Amazon Smart Plug (a $25 value), which can easily pair with the Echo Dot. Here’s how it works: Simply plug one of these into a wall outlet, then plug in anything like a lamp, a TV or even a coffeemaker.

Then connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Alexa app (for Android smartphones and Apple iPhones). And that’s it. Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone or just the sound of your voice via Alexa. Shoppers love how easy it works too.

“This is the easiest smart plug ever,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “You just plug it in and open the Alexa app. That’s it! It’s ready to use! Unlike other smart plugs that are sitting in my drawer because it was impossible to connect them to my Wi-Fi, and forget help from customer service, it worked immediately. Simple and worth the purchase. One more thing Alexa can now do for me.”

At $60 (was $75), this Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug bundle sale is a can’t-miss—especially if you want to convert your home into a smart home or you just want to rock out to your favorite tunes in your living room, kitchen or bedroom.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

