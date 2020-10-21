You can get an Echo Dot for its Prime Day price right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A smart speaker is an essential gadget for creating a perfect smart home. Whether you're just embarking into the wide world of automated home devices or looking to expand your collection, Best Buy's got you covered. Right now, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa on the site for less than $20!

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

That's right! through tomorrow, October 22, as part of Best Buy's three-day sale on Amazon devices. you'll get this gadget at the same price it was going for on Prime Day—$18.99—which is more than half off its regular $39.99 price tag. It's also far less than you'll find it going for on Amazon right now, where it's at its full price.

The Echo Dot is the smallest smart speaker in Amazon's line-up, and while it comes in four gorgeous fabric-finish options (charcoal, white, heather gray and our fave, plum) to match any room's décor, it's also small enough to hide away on a shelf, night table or counter should you prefer.

After trying it out, we called this model the perfect entry-level smart speaker for its Alexa capabilities and easy pairing for the price point. Even if you already have an older model, this third generation is well-worth the upgrade for the price thanks to the improved, louder speaker that can pick up sound from further away and push it out further.

View photos The Echo Dot is small and unobtrusive. More

How does it work? On the most basic level, you can simply plug it in, set up an account and ask Alexa anything you want. "Why is the sky blue?" "Can you tell me a joke?" "How many ounces are in a gram?" "How tall is Brad Pitt?" "What's the weather today?" (You get the idea).

But the real value in the Echo Dot comes when you pair it with other smart home devices to do things like turn your smart lights on and off, turn up the thermostat, read your daily calendar and more. Essentially, it's a truly versatile personal assistant in a tiny package that will act like your own concierge at home: just speak a command and it will dutifully comply.

Connect it with your favorite music streaming service to listen to tunes. While the sound isn't as good as you'll get from a pricier smart speaker, like the Amazon Echo ($99.99) it's great for low-volume background tunes. You can also pair it with a larger speaker for more enveloping sound.

All-in-all, we'd recommend grabbing a bunch of these for stocking stuffers and Kris Kringle holiday gifts—especially at this incredibly low price!

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Echo Dot sale: Get this smart speaker at its Prime Day pricing