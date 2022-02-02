You can get an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited now

Never tried Echo? Right now you can get the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited, one of the best music streaming services we’ve tested, there’s no better time than now. Right now, when you sign up for the Amazon Music Unlimited Plan you can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $4.99—a savings of $35.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you have ad-free access to more than 90 million songs, and you can listen to your favorite stations, podcasts and more—and with this offer, you can listen to all of it on a brand-new 3rd generation Echo Dot. According to our tester, the Echo Dot has a lot to recommend it: it “doesn’t take up much real estate on the counter, it’s relatively easy on the wallet and it comes loaded with Alexa and her many, many capabilities.” At only $4.99 with this offer, this is a great speaker for the price.

This limited time offer is only for first-time Echo Dot device owners, and after the initial month, the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will automatically renew at $9.99 a month ($7.99 a month) for Prime members, and at checkout, all items must be purchased in a single order. This offer is good while supplies last, so if you're interested in checking out the Echo Dot, don't delay—this dealhas the potential to sell out quickly.

Shop Amazon Music Unlimited and 3rd Generation Echo Dot for $14.98 (save $35).

