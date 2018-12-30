ECHL team has amazingly cute wiener dog race on ice

The Atlanta Gladiators sure know how to do an intermission the right way. (Youtube // GladsTV)

Dogs and hockey have never crossed paths more than they have in 2018. With numerous NHL teams adopting puppies, the two have come together in perfect unison this year.

Here’s a quick refresher:

I can't handle the cuteness of the St. Louis Blues puppy. I'm in love. 🐶🤗 pic.twitter.com/qzuO6pMlye — Kristy Marie (@kmarie972) December 23, 2018





Taking their love for dogs one step further are the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. During an intermission, the Boston Bruins’ affiliate hosted a wiener dog race which was just absolutely adorable.

Here is how it unfolded.

Talk about some quality entertainment in between the action. It might not be too late to book them, Super Bowl organizers.

This was the second annual wiener dog race hosted by the Gladiators — a tradition we should all hope continues moving forward.