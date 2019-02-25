ECHL players drop the mitts in the hallway after warmups

Why wait for the puck to drop to do the same with your gloves? If you truly hate a guy, you tear him apart verbally during warmups and grab him in the hallway after skating a few laps and shooting a few pucks.

Ahead of an ECHL contest between the Newfoundland Growlers and the Brampton Beast over the weekend, things boiled between Mike Folkes and James Melindy at the CAA Centre on Sunday. And when you’re not interested in using your words to resolve your issues, you gotta use your fists. (Or so I’ve been told.)

We warn you that some of the language in the following video is NSFW.

Mike Folkes and James Melindy going at it after warmups prior to today’s Beast / Growlers tilt. Should be a good one! @spittinchiclets @TSNHockey @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/7iaW0MS2XA — Michael Lange (@Michael_J_Lange) February 24, 2019





Melindy of the Growlers and Folkes of the Beast didn’t really get any major blows in during the short clip. However, you have to appreciate their fiery passion and gusto.

Both blueliners are in their fifth seasons in the league and we can only assume that some history has been written between the two over that time.

As a result of the tilt, Folkes was a late scratch for Brampton. Melindy, Newfoundland’s captain, also didn’t play, according to the official game sheet.

And although the Growlers didn’t have their fearless leader on the ice, they were able to come away with the 4-1 win.

Newfoundland is the ECHL affiliate for the Toronto Maple Leafs while Brampton is affiliated with the Ottawa Senators.

Mike Folkes of the Brampton Beast, left, and James Melindy of the Newfoundland Growlers, right, just couldn’t wait for their game to start to begin throwing hands. (Twitter//@Michael_J_Lange)

