Echelon Gains Rapid Growth in 1st Quarter

The Echelon Foundation

Echelon has released a cross-chain bridge for 7 major blockchains

Echelon Blockchain Bridge

Echelon supports seven of the most popular EVM blockchains like Ethereum on its bridge.

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Echelon Foundation, the team leading the way in cross-chain blockchain, announces today they are ahead of schedule toward reaching their goal of bridging all major cryptocurrency blockchain ecosystems together via the Echelon cross-chain bridging platform. Echelon set forth the goal of becoming the only blockchain with multiple major blockchains integrated into the Echelon Bridge, through which users can exchange and trade $ECH across all major blockchains. The Echelon Foundation released bridgeable $USDC ($USDC on Echelon is titled $bUSDC, Bridgeable USDC) and is the first blockchain to release bridgeable tokens. The main native token, being $ECH, can be traded, currently, across seven major blockchains as Bridgeable $ECH, aka $bECH.



Of the foundation’s recent success, the Echelon Foundation’s main developer, who goes by 0xECH, said, “Echelon is more than just another blockchain; Echelon is the core foundation to an ever-growing, ever-evolving ecosystem. We urge developers to do their own research and see why we call ourselves the ‘Upper Echelon of Blockchains.’ ... We aim to provide the most core element of cryptocurrency deployable via Echelon smart contracts. Echelon combines the decentralization of data and the ideas taken from one of the greatest minds in our history, being Satoshi Nakamoto’s core values. We strive to bring speed, scalability, security and sustainability in an all-in-one blockchain. The chain is only as strong as its weakest link – that is why the Echelon Foundation strives to make every link in our chain unbreakable. We will also remain true to the Satoshi Nakamoto values in staying anonymous for the foreseeable future, as Echelon is not about a single developer or a group of developers.”

Highlights:

Seven major blockchains, including $AVAX, $BNB, $CRO, $ETH, $FTM, $ONE and $MATIC.





Three centralized exchange listings (IndoEx was announced May 16, 2022 – goes live by ~5/20!).





Echelon is listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.





Echelon is EVM and Cosmos compatible with IBC Relayers.





Echelon Blockchain has validators who earn rewards and act as a DAO.





Echelon Foundation offers grants and bounties to developers/builders.





Echelon Foundation is actively pursuing partnerships like Chainlink and major CEX listings.





Echelon Foundation is working toward bringing developers into the ecosystem to build DEXs and other platforms like DeFi yield farming, lending, NFT platforms, immersive gaming and metaverse development.



Story continues

About Echelon: Echelon is a new blockchain founded by the Echelon Foundation built for the elite builders, creators and developers. The Echelon Foundation has designed, produced and distributed a brand-new cross-chain bridge platform that allows Echelon users to bridge $ECH and $USDC from various blockchains including Avalance, Binance, Cronos, Ethereum, Fantom, Harmony and Polygon. Echelon is focused on: Speed - Scalability - Security - Sustainability. The Echelon Foundation invites you to see for yourself why we are the “Upper Echelon” of blockchains.

Company Contact:

https://ech.network/

echelonchain@protonmail.com

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/echelon/

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Echelon Foundation

https://ech.network/

echelonchain@protonmail.com

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/echelon/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8311a4-c40b-44e0-8167-4f5145f63b9b



