Echaquan inquiry: Reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients' fear of health system

MONTREAL — An expert witness at the coroner's inquiry into the death of Joyce Echaquan says Indigenous patients have long been afraid of seeking care due to systemic racism and poor treatment they encounter in the province's health network.

Dr. Stanley Vollant, an Innu surgeon, told the inquiry Monday that Echaquan's death last September only cemented those fears.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven from Manawan, Que., filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments shortly before her death at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Vollant said Echaquan's death reinforced the feeling of insecurity among Indigenous patients. He believes systemic racism is entrenched in the health system and worries Echaquan's case will not be the last of its kind.

“There will be others, I’m certain," Vollant said. "We still deny the evidence."

As the inquiry began its recommendations phase, Vollant urged the provincial government to introduce cultural security policies to reduce fear among Indigenous patients seeking treatment in Quebec hospitals.

Vollant said cultural security — a concept that ensures health care is provided with respect for a patient's cultural identity — is vital. His recommendations including creating multidisciplinary teams, including community liaison officers, to help Indigenous patients navigate the health-care system.

He says the liaison officers need to feel supported, and hospital management and the provincial government must ensure training and support. The Echaquan inquiry heard the Joliette hospital had an Atikamekw liaison officer who was ignored and underused and quit the job.

Vollant said the complaints process should be simplified because it isn't in the nature of Indigenous patients to file official grievances.

He said professional orders need to better educate their members about First Nations communities and forbid discriminatory behaviour.

Story continues

Last November, the Quebec government announced a $15-million investment to improve cultural security among First Nations and Inuit communities by hiring liaison officers as well as Indigenous employees who will serve as guides for patients navigating the health-care network. A Health Department official testified Monday the plan is a government priority.

Vollant offered his own mea culpa, recounting that in 2012, he was skeptical when he met Atikamekw community members who voiced their concerns about the Joliette hospital. “I’m a doctor, so I’m part of the medical establishment. I listened to these stories with a doubt, thinking maybe they’d misunderstood, there was a cultural difference, that it was poorly interpreted,” Vollant said.

“Systemic racism is invisible, we don’t see it. Even an Indigenous person can become white inside. The culture that we’re taught, the education that I received, is that of the majority, the colonial system.”

Dr. Jacques Ramsay, who is assisting coroner Géhane Kamel in the inquiry, asked whether there was a way around the term "systemic racism," which has been controversial in Quebec and has led to denials from Premier François Legault and his ministers.

“I know the term systemic racism gives hives to many people, and maybe it’s obstructing in improving health care for First Nations,” Vollant replied. “As I’ve said, if someone isn’t able to name the elephant in the room here, if they call it a ‘pachyderm with big ears’ but find solutions to the problem, I’m in favour.”

The coroner's inquest began the day with a minute of silence in memory of the 215 children whose remains were recently found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Kamel's role is to examine the circumstances of Echaquan's death and issue recommendations on how to prevent them from happening again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press