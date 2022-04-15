ECB’s statistical spin hides the fact that Joe Root was sunk as England captain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barney Ronay
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    English cricketer (born 1990)

A nice person and an all-time great batsman but after 64 Tests it is still hard to know what a Joe Root side is supposed to look like


There is a terrifying moment in The Rime of the Ancient Mariner where the crew of the mariner’s ship, lost at sea under a merciless sun, are visited by a mind-blowing vision: a ghost galleon containing only the figure of Death and a sad, pale woman.

Alone on their putrid deck, Death and the sad, pale woman – who to be fair, probably expected something more along the lines of cabaret and a buffet – play an arbitrary game of dice for the lives of the (already dying) crew.

Related: Joe Root’s sad but inevitable departure leaves England with huge gaps at the top | Ali Martin

Literary scholars have argued for centuries over the meaning of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem. And while there is no hard evidence Coleridge ever intended his vision as an allegory for the state of English men’s red-ball cricket in the late Joe Root captaincy era, well, the imagination is certainly a mysterious place.

As Root’s resignation brings to a close the last two years of desiccated decline – no coach, no selectors, management speak everywhere but not a drop of leadership – it is hard to avoid the sense of something equally lonely and equally doomed in his final course through that dying sea as England’s Test captain.

As of Friday morning there is at least some overdue closure. That last sad, pale figure has vacated the deck, all played out after 64 matches and five difficult years. And for all concerned Root’s resignation will bring feelings of relief above all. Most obviously for Root himself, whose time as captain has been remarkable on two fronts.

First, for its basic longevity. In many ways the only significant, or even noteworthy thing about Root’s captaincy was the fact he managed to do it for so long. “Root holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England Men’s Test Captain,” was the top line from the ECB, dishing up the usual spin and puff even here.

Joe Root&#x002019;s brilliance with the bat did not transfer to his captaincy skills.
Joe Root’s brilliance with the bat did not transfer to his captaincy skills. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

This is technically true. But then if we’re going to play that game Root also holds the record for most losses by an England captain, and by some distance. Only two men have ever lost more games as Test captain of any nation in the history of cricket. Root’s loss-ratio is higher even than the pre-modern Mike Atherton era, when the playing XI was culled from whichever 12 names the selectors could scrawl on the back of a committee room menu after a particularly gruelling lunch.

The numbers only ever tell a part of the story. But they do bring us on to the second remarkable thing about Root’s England captaincy: the fact it is still apparently necessary to have a debate about whether he was any good at it or not. The short answer to this is very simple. No. He wasn’t.

This has nothing to do with the fact Root was, is and will remain a nice person and a gracious competitor. It doesn’t detract from the sublime quality of his batting, where he is on another plane, arguably England’s greatest of all time given his numbers in every format and the fresh air between Root and everyone else on the same pitch against the same attacks.

But captaincy is a distinct and highly complex thing, and above all a matter of getting the best out of others. Five years on, it is still hard to pick out what a Root team was meant to look like, how it planned to win, what its defining features were outside of hysterical collapses with the bat and periods of drift in the field.

Related: Rob Key ready to lead England reshuffle after Root resigns as Test captain

Blame the players by all means. But those who have been in international dressing rooms will also point to the vital role of leadership when this happens. All teams run to some extent on vibes, energy, plans that become good plans just because everyone knows it’s the plan. There were obvious details too, like captaining spin bowlers, which remained an embarrassing blind spot. The use of Jack Leach in the first Ashes Test was up there, as howlers go, with allowing Jofra Archer to bowl a career-maiming 42 overs at Mount Maunganui.

None of this was malice or a lack of application. Often Root just seemed a little too gentle up close, too agreeable to do the ruthless, risky things that amount to leadership. Often he would reply to difficult questions by saying the issue was “above my pay grade”, where in reality, nothing was above his pay grade, as the highest-paid individual in the history of England cricket.

This was the frustration, and indeed the paradox of Root’s longevity; the sense of a leader helplessly caught up in wider tides of change. The most bizarre discussion around his extended departure has been the insistence that England’s team is so poor, its cricket so degraded, that the captaincy has become irrelevant, that what is happening here is an existential crisis in the red-ball game, that England do not deserve to seek out a slightly better Test captain.

In reality it is remarkable what a difference those fine details can make, just as the England captaincy is not some holy garland to be clutched on to in perpetuity, or passed down only to those with the right sense of officer class permanence. Frankly Matt Fisher could have got the gig for the last 17 Test matches and England wouldn’t have done any worse.

At least in its sense of drift Root’s England has captured the essence of the age. But his departure was essential for other reasons too. Mainly because this arcane old code has to have consequences and jeopardy – one win in 17 has to matter – or frankly the gig is up and what we’re left with is matches that simply die away, where Ollie Robinson is playing a lap sweep as his stumps explode and an Ashes series is euthanised gratefully out of existence.

As for next things, Stuart Broad would be a hugely entertaining mistake. Ben Stokes will probably get it. And who knows, a little change of energy, a shifting of the deckchairs on the ghost ship deck might just draw a few more breaths of wind in those raggedy sails.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for