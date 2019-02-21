ECB release more details for unpopular 'Hundred' competition ECB release more details for unpopular 'Hundred' competition

The ECB has confirmed the format for its new 'Hundred' competition that has proven, at best, to be a divisive proposal for the future of cricket.

Reports on Wednesday claimed the ECB were ready to sideline Surrey CCC, who voted against the governing body's proposed changes, by removing The Oval as a venue for the competition.

But even amid widespread opposition to the plans, the ECB today confirmed that the counties have agreed to a 100-ball format for the new competition, officially known as The Hundred.

In a statement, the ECB revealed that the key elements of the new white-ball game will be:

100 balls per innings

A change of ends after ten balls

Bowlers deliver either five or ten consecutive balls

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game

Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes

A 25-ball powerplay start for each team

Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay

The new competition is due to begin in 2020, with eight city-based teams (boasting non-geographical names) fighting it out over a five-week period during the summer holidays.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, claimed this was "a significant step, with overwhelming support for The Hundred.

“Over the last three years we have worked closely with the whole game to create an important opportunity for the whole game.

“This new competition has already helped to secure vital new partnerships and substantial broadcast revenues and it will help us to meet the ambitions of our game-wide strategy for 2020-24 – Inspiring Generations. The Hundred will help cricket to reach more people.

“We remain totally committed to the existing, popular forms of cricket and will be committing significant funds and focus to all levels of the game, protecting and nurturing the core whilst reaching out to a wider audience.”