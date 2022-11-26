ECB receive £400m bid for control of Hundred from investment fund

ECB receive £400m bid for controlling stake in Hundred from investment fund - GETTY IMAGES/Nick England

English cricket has received a bid of £400m from a private equity firm for a 75 percent controlling stake in the Hundred.

The bid from the Bridgepoint Group would see English cricket hand over control of its fledgling tournament - which has only run for two seasons - in return for a massive cash injection that would bring much needed investment into the 18 county system and grass-roots cricket. £100m would go to the ECB, and £300m to the counties.

The ECB has made no secret of its desire to look for external investment in the Hundred but the offer from Bridgepoint, broken by Sky News, has come earlier than expected.

The offer comes as new chair of the ECB, Richard Thompson, conducts an audit of the board’s finances.

Thompson, told Telegraph Sport in September that he was expecting bids for Hundred equity. “There is a lot of private investment coming into sport, just look at CVC in rugby. It is inevitable that there will be opportunities for cricket in the future too.”

Insiders say a deal is unlikely in the short term and they will hope the news flushes out interest from other parties.

The counties are stakeholders in the Hundred and will receive a dividend of any new investment although it is unclear at this stage how much.

The ECB’s new chief executive, Richard Gould, starts on Jan 31 and solving the problem of the domestic schedule, if which the Hundred is a major part, will be his first task along with uniting a game divided over the governing body’s new competition.

The Hundred has proved a roaring success for the women’s game and crowds were good this summer in its second season in the men’s competition, although broadcast ratings were down on the first year.

At the moment the ECB owns all the teams and tournament with projected costs of around £40m, which includes the £1.3m the counties are paid to provide players and grounds. Out venues receive a further £65,000 per match plus 30 percent of ticket sales and hospitality.

The ECB has copied Cricket Australia’s model with the Big Bash in owning the teams and relying on broadcast rights and match day revenue to make money from the competition. But private investment is the norm in every other franchise league and gives clubs the muscle to buy the best players.

Three new T20 leagues are springing up in 2023 in the UAE, South Africa and the United States and have attracted significant investment from Asian businesses.

Bridgepoint is a London based buyout firm and has invested in MotoGP and recently tried to buy into Women’s Super League football.