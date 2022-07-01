Any ECB rate hike above zero will depend on data, Panetta says

FILE PHOTO: Preview of the illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is on course to lift its interest rates out of negative territory but any hike beyond that will depend on incoming data as the outlook is uncertain, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Friday.

"We are ending the policies that sought to fend off deflationary dynamics, such as net asset purchases and negative rates," Panetta said. "But beyond this, further adjustments to our monetary policy stance will depend on the evolution of the outlook for inflation and the economy."

He added that the ECB's moves should be "gradual" and that preventing fragmentation - or a widening of spreads between borrowing costs in different countries - was indispensable for hitting the inflation goal.

