ECB push to prevent post-Brexit 'empty shells' enters new phase

LONDON (Reuters) - The ECB plans to deepen its scrutiny of whether euro zone banking hubs set up in response to Brexit rely too heavily on London for services such as M&A and stock and bond issuance.

Before Brexit, global banks had used London as their EU base, but Britain's departure forced them to open or build up operations in the bloc, creating tension between the European Central Bank and the Bank of England over staff moves.

Brexit triggered a shift in about 7,000 finance jobs from London to the EU, piling pressure on Britain to reform financial rules in a bid to keep the City globally competitive.

The ECB, which supervises big banks located in the single currency area, made clear on Wednesday that its 2020 Desk Mapping Review (DMR) which checked whether such hubs were 'empty shells' that depend on London-based services, was not a one-off.

"Further Brexit-related activities that complement the DMR include... carrying out a supervisory review of the remaining corporate and investment banking activities that were not covered by the DMR (mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, debt capital markets, leveraged finance)," it said.

The ECB said it had identified 264 trading desks in its mapping exercise, accounting for 91 billion euros ($99 billion)of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), and 4 billion euros of net trading income.

It is now assessing feedback from the Brexit hubs on the review before issuing mandatory requirements on sufficient senior staffing, giving banks 18 months to comply.

The 56 "material" trading desks identified should be run either fully locally from within the EU, or with "significantly enhanced local capabilities", the ECB said. The number of senior traders in total is expected to rise by 132 to 306.

Banks intend to set up a "significant trading presence" in the EU for European government bonds and euro denominated swaps.

Global banks have already switched from a strategy based on regulatory requirements from the ECB to one that is business driven, the ECB said in a newsletter.

"Development of local capabilities and local hiring in the EU financial centres is now prevailing over debates about moving people from London to the Continent," it added.

