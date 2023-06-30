‘The ECB should not apologise’

In a landmark 316-page review, the England and Wales Cricket Board was labelled as unfit for purpose and in need of “urgent reform” - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Europe

English cricket being branded “racist, sexist and elitist at its core”, following a damning report that immediately forced an unreserved apology from authorities made headlines this week.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s decision to call off his advance on Moscow after a truce was struck with Vladimir Putin and the Prince of Wales’s plan to eradicate homelessness also dominated Telegraph readers’ conversation.

Read on to see this week’s biggest talking points from the comments section, Front Page newsletter and the Letters page.

Damning English cricket report

In a landmark 316-page review, the England and Wales Cricket Board was labelled as unfit for purpose and in need of “urgent reform”.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) made 44 separate recommendations in its damning report on Tuesday, accusing English cricket of being racist, sexist and elitist at its core.

Although readers agree that discrimination has no place in cricket, many question the findings of the report, especially in regard to the objectiveness of the panel. Many agree with Simon Heffer that cricket has needlessly been dragged into the culture wars.

Report authors Michelle Moore (left to right), Sir Brendan Barber, Cindy Butts (Chair), Dr Michael Collins and Zafar Ansari - Josimar Senior/PA

Prigozhin’s abortive coup d’etat

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary Wagner group, was poised to launch a coup on the Russian military on Saturday, but called off his advance on Moscow after a truce was struck with Vladimir Putin.

Under a deal mediated by Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, Prigozhin has agreed to exile in Belarus.

While some question the authenticity of the coup, others welcomed the turmoil gripping the Russian regime and are hopeful that Wagner’s mutiny would weaken Russia and perhaps bring about the fall of Putin.

Prince William vows to end homelessness

The Prince of Wales on Monday unveiled his ambitious five-year plan to eradicate homelessness, as he makes it his life’s work to ensure that “everyone has a safe and secure home”.

The UK-wide programme, called Homewards, aims to put six pilot locations on a path towards ending homelessness within five years.

While most readers commend Prince William’s support for ending homelessness and suggest key areas on which he should focus his efforts, some struggle to see how the problem can be solved without putting a stop to illegal immigration.

