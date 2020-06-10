ECB should limit deviations from capital key, Muller says

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should limit how much its bond purchases deviate from each country's shareholding in the bank, or the so-called capital key, Governing Council member Madis Muller said on Wednesday.

"It's important that the agreed flexibility in the programme is somewhat larger than in other asset purchase programmes but the limit in the capital key has a reason," Muller, Estonia's central bank chief said.

"In the end, we have to make sure that we create policy for all euro zone countries and it should have a proportional effect," he added.





