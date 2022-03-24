ECB lets RCB Bank sell loan portfolio; restricts rest of business

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has allowed RCB Bank of Cyprus to sell a part of its performing loan portfolio to Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd., but restricted the rest of the firm's business as it plans to phase out banking operations, it said on Thursday.

"The bank's plan, which includes the full repayment of all depositors, follows the impact of geopolitical risks on its operations since the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the ECB said.

The ECB also appointed a temporary administrator to oversee RCB Bank, which will work with existing management, it said.

Russian bank VTB agreed in February to sell its 46% share in RCB Bank to other existing shareholders and the bank on Thursday said it would transform the firm into a regulated asset management company.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)