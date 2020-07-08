ECB erred in Crédit Agricole fine, EU court rules

Reuters
A Credit Agricole logo is seen outside a bank office in Vertou near Nantes
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank was right to fine Crédit Agricole <CAGR.PA> for breaching rules on how certain capital items should be classified but gave inadequate reasons for its decision, Europe's second-highest court ruled on Wednesday.

"The Court finds that the applicants have not demonstrated that the ECB’s decisions were unlawful," the General Court said it said in a statement in a case brought by Crédit Agricole and several subsidiaries.

"However, the Court has annulled the contested decisions in so far as they imposed pecuniary penalties of 4,300,000 euros ($4.85 million), 300,000 euros and 200,000 euros, respectively, on the basis that inadequate reasons were given for those decisions."


(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens)

