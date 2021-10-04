ECB to decide this week if Ashes tour of Australia can go ahead

The England and Wales Cricket Board will meet this week to decide whether the men’s Ashes will go ahead this winter after players were given an update on travel arrangements for the tour.

Australia’s stringent approach to coronavirus restrictions has cast doubt on the marquee series, which is scheduled to begin in December, with England players understood to harbour concerns over quarantine, bubble environments and access for families.

The ECB has now made a presentation on Cricket Australia’s proposals and is awaiting to hear how many of their first-choice side is prepared to commit.

A statement read: “Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.”