ECB could hike rates in summer before ending bond buys: Holzmann

ZURICH (Reuters) -The European Central Bank could begin increasing interest rates before ending its bond purchasing programme, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ, saying a rate change would be possible already in summer.

With euro zone inflation rising to record highs in recent months, the ECB has given up on a pledge not to raise rates this year and several policymakers are openly advocating an end to bond purchases this year, previously stated as a prerequisite for any rate hike.

However, Holzmann said it was possible for the ECB to veer away from the policy guidance that any interest rate increase would only come "shortly after" quantitative easing ends, and move to change interest rates first.

"When it comes to the interest rate outlook, the ECB has always signalled that an interest rate hike should not take place until shortly after the bond purchases have ended," Holzmann, the hawkish head of Austria's central bank, said in the interview published on Wednesday.

"But it would also be possible to take a first interest rate step in the summer before the end of the purchases and a second at the end of the year. I would favour that."

Calling an exit from the negative interest rate era an "important signal" to society and markets, Holzmann said he would like to see two interest rate increases by end-2022 or early 2023.

"Some of my colleagues would perhaps be even more progressive here, while others would be more cautious," Holzmann said.

He said a policy rate of around 1.5% would be a benchmark for neutral monetary policy.

"I think that a key interest rate of very roughly 1.5% in 2024 could be realistic, although that may well shift forward or backward somewhat," he said.

ECB policymakers will meet in an informal gathering in Paris on Thursday and hold their next policy meeting on March 10.

Economists polled by Reuters now expect policymakers to end bond purchases in the third quarter of the year while the first rate hike could come in either the third or fourth quarter.

