ECB bans county coach for ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’ with player

The England and Wales Cricket Board banned an unnamed county coach for six months for “inappropriate sexual behaviour” involving a player in his team.

The coach, who is male, admitted the charge when it was brought by the new Cricket Regulator earlier this year.

The incident took place in March 2024 when the county in question’s men’s and women’s team were on an overseas pre-season tour together. The coach was charged with the “inappropriate conduct with players in the team for which he was the coach” two months later and a Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing took place in July.

The coach, player and county have all not been named following the hearing to protect them, but the CDC panel described the nature of the misconduct as “serious”. Evidence included a call log between the coach and a player, messages between the pair, and witness statements submitted by a team-mate and a senior county employee.

Interim director of the Cricket Regulator, Dave Lewis, said: “The Cricket Regulator seeks to protect all participants from inappropriate sexual behaviour, particularly when perpetrated by those in a position of power or trust. The Regulator recognises the importance of participants feeling empowered to report these matters and will always seek to protect the identities of victims and vulnerable witnesses.”

The coach was banned from “being involved in the game of cricket” for six months, three of which have already been served, and three of which are suspended for two years, pending good behaviour. He is available to work in the game now, although the judgment claims he is not currently.

The judgment said the coach had apologised for his actions, shown contrition and undergone safeguarding training, including gaining an up-to-date DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check. He was not handed a fine because he had suffered financial loss having lost his job, while the matter had also had an impact on his mental health.