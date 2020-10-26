EC notice to Kailash Vijayvargiya 'Chunnu-Munnu' remark

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has issued notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his October 14 'Chunnu-Munnu' remark over Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

It said that Vijayvargiya's remark violates provisions of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct.

The Commission has asked him to reply within 48 hours.

Addressing a rally in Indore on October 14, Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a dig at former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath by referring to them as "Chunnu Munnu". (ANI)