EBS 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 18th Deadline in Securities Fraud Action

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) investors with $100k or more losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Apr. 24, 2020 - Apr. 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ebs

Contact an Attorney Now: EBS@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Throughout the class period, Defendants touted Emergent’s deals to produce J&J’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidates and its “proven manufacturing capabilities in place” at its Baltimore, Maryland facility.

In truth, the company concealed a multitude of manufacturing issues at its Baltimore facility.

On Mar. 31, 2021, media reports revealed the company mixed up ingredients for J&J’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million J&J vaccine doses.

This news caused Emergent shares to decline. Shortly before this disclosure, Emergent’s CEO sold $10 million of his shares.

On Apr. 6, 2021, the New York Times reported that audits found that Emergent had not followed basic industry standards at its Baltimore facility. An audit performed by AstraZenica highlighted viral cross-contamination risks. The NYT further reported that beginning in Oct. 2020, Emergent discarded five lots of the AstraZenica vaccine and one lot of the J&J vaccine because of contamination or spoliation.

Finally, on April 19, 2021, the company revealed that, at the FDA’s request, Emergent had halted manufacturing at its Bayview facility pending completion of the FDA’s inspection.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Emergent lied about its vaccine production capabilities,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Emergent investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Story continues

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Emergent should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EBS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .



Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895





