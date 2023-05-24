EBRD expects to invest 1.5 billion euros in Ukraine in 2024-source

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects to invest 1.5 billion euros in Ukraine in 2024, a senior source at the bank said.

During 2022-2023, the EBRD has already committed to providing a total of 3 billion euros to Ukraine to help during the wartime effort by supporting crucial infrastructure and supply credit lines. The bank deployed 1.7 billion euros of that total last year. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Toby Chopra)