EbonyLife’s ‘A Sunday Affair’ Set for Valentine’s Day Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)
“A Sunday Affair,” a feature film from Nigeria’s EbonyLife Media, will bow on Netflix on Feb. 14.
Set against the backdrop of Lagos, two best friends, Uche and Toyin, fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet flawed eligible bachelor. A love triangle ensues with the women unaware that they are dating the same man.
Acclaimed Nigerian actor Nse Ikpe-Etim (“Fifty”) plays Uche, Dakore Egbuson-Akanda (“Fifty”) Toyin and award winning Oris Erhuero (“Road to Yesterday”) Sunday. The cast also includes Alexx Ekubo (“Weekend Getaway”), Uzor Osimpkpa (“Fifty”), Chris Iheuwa (“Rattlesnake”) and Hilda Dokubo (“Accidental Affair”).
“A Sunday Affair” is written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey (“Inside Story”) and directed by Walter Taylaur (“Jolly Roger”).
Netflix has an ongoing multi-title deal with EbonyLife, whose “Blood Sisters” was a smash hit for the streamer with 11 million hours viewed since it debuted in May, 2022.
Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media and executive producer, said: “ ‘A Sunday Affair’ is an idea that’s been playing around in my head for nearly ten years. It has many layers of richness to the story, which I love, and I hope audiences see this as an evergreen classic and watch the film over and over again.”
Heidi Uys, creative producer, EbonyLife Media, added: “We’ve had so many conversations about the complexity of love and whether it’s possible to love more than one person and to love as much as the other. With these amazing actors, this film gives a new meaning to the popular phrase ‘it’s complicated.’”
EbonyLife Media will host the world premiere of “A Sunday Affair” in Lagos on Feb. 12 as a Valentine’s special event in collaboration with Moët & Chandon as a major partner.
