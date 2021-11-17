Ebony Rainford-Brent reveals horrific racist abuse received in hate letter

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent has been subjected to horrific abuse in the form of a racist hate letter, telling her to “leave our country”.

Rainford-Brent, who became the first black woman to play for England in 2001, posted the grotesque correspondence on Twitter in a week where English cricket has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Related: Tom Harrison facing county revolt over ECB’s handling of racism scandal

She captioned her tweet: “Interesting... Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive. Had some letters in my time but this one up there!”

The handwritten letter read: “White cricket culture is white culture you racist B***h! Who invited you to my country? Go B***h go!! White culture is wiping your a*** with white toilet paper!!!

“We found you NAKED in Africa Ebony! NAKED, illiterate, primitive! Yes primitive Ebony!!

“Leave our country B***h! Leave now! Go! Go Today!”

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony in front of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee on Tuesday shone a devastating light on institutions and individuals within cricket and, speaking on Wednesday, the former Yorkshire all-rounder told the BBC: “It’s really important the game and wider society listens to my experiences and we don’t let this moment go and we try to use this as a watershed moment for the future.”

Rainford-Brent, who also writes for the Guardian, played 29 times for England between 2001-2010 before moving into broadcasting, featuring regularly for Sky Sports and Test Match Special.

She joined forces with her Sky colleague Michael Holding in the summer of 2020 to feature in a powerful video discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, a campaign that saw the pair awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

In the short film, the 37-year-old spoke about how regular comments about her ethnicity made her question her future in the game.

Related: English cricket needs to banish the bunk and follow South Africa’s example | Andy Bull

Story continues

“I grew up in a very multicultural diverse London with all colours – black, white, Asian,” she said.

“It was a melting pot and I noticed that as soon as I walked into the world of cricket the comments started. I had comments about where I grew up, the fact I had a long name, my mum didn’t know who my dads were; about my hair, body parts, especially the derriere shall we say; the food that I ate stank.

“It was just constant, ‘did I wash my skin?’ or, ‘Everyone in your area gets stabbed’. All these things would drip-feed constantly. I’ve been in environments with people constantly referring to ‘your lot’. I’m not surprised people who come into the environment don’t want to deal with that.

“I question myself why I stayed so long. I love the game, it has so much more to offer, but it can be really difficult dealing with that day in and day out.”

On cricket’s battle with racism, she told the Guardian in 2020: “I feel like I see the same articles every time the West Indies come here. I can roll back every two years and read another piece on: ‘Where have the black players gone?’ And it makes me think: ‘For fuck’s sake, when is anyone going to do more than write another article?’”