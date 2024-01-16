Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson Make Out Onstage to Celebrate ‘The Bear’ Emmy Win: ‘I Love Restaurants!’

Order up! “The Bear” has won the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series for its first season — which debuted all the way back in the summer of 2022.

Actor and chef Matty Matheson was the first to address the crowd, after an onstage kiss from his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, excitedly proclaiming, “I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole… I just love restaurants so much!”

More from Variety

“The Bear” star went on, “The good, the bad. It’s rough, we’re all broken inside and every single day we gotta show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. And it’s really beautiful and all of us here get to make a show together. And we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered… it seems.”

Matheson then thanked the cast and crew, “It’s hard work. It’s early hours, we don’t see the sun for three months. We shoot on a sound stage. It’s really cool. I’ve never been on one before. I’ve never acted before, I love everyone!”

“The Bear” broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in its first season, surpassing Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” which nabbed eight for its freshman year. Moreover, it broke the record for most wins for any series (first season). The previous record-holder was the presidential drama “The West Wing.” The sweeping comedy series is also the first win for FX network in the category.

The show beat out fellow nominees: “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Jury Duty,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday.”

Story continues

“The Bear” was nominated for 13 Emmys, winning 10 including lead actor (Jeremy Allen White), supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), supporting actress (Ayo Edebiri), writing (Christopher Storer for “The System”), directing (Storer for “Review”), casting, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.