Ebola outbreak declared after rare strain kills 24-year-old

An Ebola victim is buried in the DRC during an outbreak in 2019 - AP Photo/Jerome Delay,

An Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda, after a 24-year-old man died from a rare strain of the virus for which there is no approved vaccine.

The victim, who died on Monday, lived in a village in Mubende district – roughly 90 miles west of the capital city, Kampala.

He was initially treated for diseases including malaria and pneumonia, but samples sent to the Ugandan Virus Research Institute confirmed the case was Ebola.

Health authorities are concerned the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever may already have spread widely. They are investigating six suspicious deaths from the region over the last month, while eight suspected cases are currently receiving care in a health facility.

“We are right now gathering more information on the possible source of infection,” the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

World Health Organization added that the 24-year-old died from a relatively rare form of the disease, called the Ebola Sudan strain.

Diana Atwine, permanent sectretary at the Ministry of Health, confirmed a case of Ebola at a press conference in Kampala on Tuedsay - AP/Hajarah Nalwadda

While there is a tried and tested vaccine for the standard Zaire strain of the deadly haemorrhagic fever called Ervebo, this has not been approved to fight the Sudan strain.

Another vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson may be effective against the Sudan strain, but it has not been specifically tested against it.

The Sudan strain has killed anywhere from 41 to 100 per cent of its victims in past outbreaks. The virus damages organs in the body and small vessels, leading to internal bleeding.

“This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording the Ebola Sudan strain,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Africa director for the WHO. “We are working closely with the national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak while supporting the efforts to quickly roll out effective control measures.”

While Uganda has an underfunded healthcare service, doctors have shown themselves to be highly effective at containing Ebola outbreaks.

The country stopped an outbreak of the Zaire strain in 2019, when the disease spilled over from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The last Sudan strain outbreak took place in 2012, when 17 of the 24 victims died.

“Uganda is no stranger to effective Ebola control. Thanks to its expertise, action has been taken to quickly detect the virus and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections,” Dr Moeti said.

