Ebobisse, Mukhtar 2 goals each, San Jose draws Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored tying goals on a free kick in the 52nd minute and off a scramble following a corner kick in the 72nd to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 draw against Nashville on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward beat Joe Willis to the goalkeeper's right from 22 yards, then scored from in front after Jan Gregus redirected Cristian Espinoza’s corner kick. It was the second straight two-goal game for Ebobisse, who also had a brace in a 4-3 loss at Houston on April 9. His five goals this season are tied for the league lead.

Hany Mukhtar scored in the 38th and 63rd minutes for Nashville (3-2-2), the first on a solo run that began in Nashville's half and the second on a half-volley after a throw-in was knocked across the goalmouth.

Those were the first two goals of the season for Mukhtar, who tied for fifth in the league with 16 last season.

The Earthquakes (0-4-3) outshot Nashville 14-8, with five shots on goal to four for Nashville.

JT Marcinkowski saved two of the four shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Joe Willis made three saves for Nashville.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Earthquakes hosting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits the LA Galaxy.

