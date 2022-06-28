EBIT™ Launches Digital Sneaker Collection Highlighting Mental Health

Digital art collective EBIT™ (Enjoy Being in Transition) is centering mental health and empathy with a new range of digital sneakers.

Labeled the "Spectrum of Footwear [E10]," the collection includes ten styles of Metaverse-ready footwear made in collaboration with NFT marketplace THE DEMATERIALISED.

Inspired by the spectrum of mental health conditions, the footwear morphs from a sneaker mule to a low-top, high top, Chelsea boot, clog and wedge heel. The transformative quality pays homage to how the diagnosis of mental health conditions have also changed over the last 20 years, inspiring wearers to not be restricted by labels and to reimagine mental health as evolving and overlapping.

EBIT™ Spectrum of Footwear [E10] is available now via THE DEMATERIALISED with 10% benefitting The National Autistic Society.