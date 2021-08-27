EBikeGo Rugged G1 electric scooter priced from Rs 79,999: Has 160km+ range, 75 kph top speed, portable battery

Electric two-wheeler rental firm EBikeGo is now stepping into the e-scooter business with its own product. It's named the EBikeGo Rugged G1, an electric moto-scooter billed India's toughest e-scooter till date, and priced from Rs 84,999. For those wondering, EBikeGo is not the manufacturer itself " having only had Hero Electric scooters in its rental fleet, the aggregator has teamed up with Tamil Nadu-based Boom Motors, and the Rugged G1 appears to be a rebranded version of Boom's own e-scooter, named the Boom Corbett. EBikeGo says the Rugged G1 will be manufactured in Coimbatore, at a plant said to be close to reaching a capacity of one lakh units soon.

The Rugged G1 will be available in single- and dual-battery versions. Image: EBikeGo

EBikeGo Rugged G1 range, battery, motor

The Rugged G1 looks somewhat barebones in its appearance, with its chunky, exposed steel cradle frame, but EBikeGo is willing to back up its claims of toughness by offering a seven-year warranty on the chassis.

The Rugged is available in two versions " the single-battery G1 (Rs 84,999) and the dual-battery G1+ (Rs 1,04,999); the first 1,000 buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 5,000. These prices include the FAME-II subsidy of Rs 27,000 for the G1 and Rs 54,000 for the G1+.

The G1 has a single, 1.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the G1+ has two of them. The batteries " with an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating " are portable, slotting in under the handlebar and below the underseat storage, and EBikeGo claims can be swapped in as little time as 60 seconds. In Eco mode (top speed restricted to 35 kph), the Rugged G1 has a claimed 'true' range of over 80 kilometres, while the Rugged G1+ has a range of over 160 kilometres. In Power mode (top speed raised to 75 kph), range for the G1+ drops to 135 kilometres.

Charging the batteries is said to take four hours, using a standard 15 A wall-socket and the EBikeGo charger. There is no fast-charging support. Warranty for the vehicle, battery and charger is set at three years or 20,000 kilometres, and EBikeGo says it is working on extended warranty packages as well.

Power comes from a BLDC hub motor " that EBikeGo claims is the first indigenous hub motor for an Indian electric two-wheeler " that has a nominal output of 1.5 kW (2 hp) and a peak output of 3 kW (4 hp).

EBikeGo Rugged G1 specs and features

The G1 rides on 14-inch alloy wheels shod in 120/70 tyres, has a ground clearance of 175 mm, weighs 102 kg and has a claimed underseat storage space of 50 litres. Up front is a leading link suspension, and at the back are adjustable twin shock absorbers. The scooter has disc brakes front and back, and is equipped with a combined braking system (CBS).

It also has all-LED lighting, a digital instruments display, a USB charging port and optional connectivity features such as vehicle performance and service record tracking, theft prevention, charging monitor, remote bike start and more.

EBikeGo Rugged G1 availability

EBikeGo says it is in the process of setting up experience centres all across India, but will establish the first of those stories in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa. Pre-orders are open now, with the reservation amount set at Rs 499, and EBikeGo is aiming to commence deliveries of the scooter from November this year. In states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Rugged G1 will be amongst the more affordable electric scooters on sale in the country, factoring in the state subsidies.

While its rather basic appearance may make it look like it's meant for commercial use, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of EBikeGo, says, "The G1 is available for everyone in the public market. In fact, we believe the market today has a lot of enthusiasts but limited economic options keeping aside the Chinese kit assembled vehicles. We are looking to be the go-to choice for the economic B2C segment."

