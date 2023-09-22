Eberechi Eze open to extending Crystal Palace contract as talks begin

Talks: Eberechi Eze (Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace are locked in talks with Eberechi Eze over a new contract.

Eze, whose current deal expires in 2025, was the subject of interest from Manchester City over the summer.

Palace’s £70million valuation deterred City, who went on to sign Wolves’s Matheus Nunes for £53m.

Eze has not yet made a decision over his future but is open to staying and willing to discuss an extension with Palace.

The 25-year-old is Palace’s star player following the exit of Wilfried Zaha and last season in the Premier League scored ten goals and and added a further four assists, which saw him rewarded with an England debut in June.

Palace have already successfully tied Michael Olise down to fresh terms, after successfully warding off interest from Chelsea.

The winger, who is currently nursing a long-term hamstring injury, penned a four-year deal after the Blues had triggered a release clause in his contract.

Palace signed Eze from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 for a fee of £17m.