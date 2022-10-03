eBay officials who harassed couple with insects, bloody pig mask sentenced to prison

Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
·4 min read

BOSTON — A  Massachusetts woman, who along with her husband, was targeted in a campaign of harassment and terror by eBay Inc. officials, told a federal judge Thursday that they felt like prisoners in their own home.

"In August 2019, it became our prison," Ina Steiner said in a written victim impact statement provided to U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris. "I was afraid to answer the front door or get the mail. I was afraid to go for a walk. I was afraid to leave the house, but I was also afraid to be inside and each evening when dusk settled and night fell, my anxiety grew."

On Thursday, two men whom authorities say took part in the harassment were sentenced in U.S. District Court. Both are former eBay executives.

Ina and David Steiner, accompanied by their attorney Rosemary Scapicchio, background, accuse eBay of a terror campaign.
Ina and David Steiner, accompanied by their attorney Rosemary Scapicchio, background, accuse eBay of a terror campaign.

Saris sentenced James Baugh, 47, of San Jose, California, to 57 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and imposed a $40,000 fine. She sentenced David Harville, 50, of Las Vegas, to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and imposed a $20,000 fine. Baugh was head of security at eBay and Harville was the company's director of global resiliency.

Both men pleaded guilty earlier to this year to several charges in connection to the harassment of Ina and David Steiner. They will begin serving their sentences later this year.

Negative press angered eBay

Authorities say the harassment started in August 2019 after officials at eBay – an international online marketplace platform that connects buyers and sellers of various items – were angered by what they considered negative press written by the Steiners on their e-commerce website called Ecommercebytes.

Baugh and several of his subordinates then began an online and in-person harassment campaign against the couple, which included online threatening messages, mailing disturbing items such as live insects and a bloody pig's mask to the couple's home, and even pretending to work with the couple to find out who was harassing them. They even followed the Steiners in vehicles and allegedly considered breaking into their home or sending gang members to scare the couple.

More: Natick couple was harassed by several eBay Inc. executives

The harassment had a negative effect on the couple, Ina Steiner wrote in her impact statement.

"The defendants employed psychological warfare – they primed us for fear, and it worked," she wrote. "I began feeling pressure when breathing, I had nightmares, I began losing weight and had trouble sleeping, fearing we would get 'swatted,' which would put our lives in danger if the police came to our home with guns drawn."

The leader of a group of eBay employees who are accused of engaging in a cyberterror campaign against a Natick couple has pleaded guilty.
The leader of a group of eBay employees who are accused of engaging in a cyberterror campaign against a Natick couple has pleaded guilty.

In August 2020, the Steiners reported the harassment to local police. Police began an investigation, along with federal authorities. Members of the harassment campaign actually worked with investigators first, puting forth several "suspects" prior to the scheme being revealed.

Seven alleged harassers were arrested and each has pleaded guilty. Others still await sentencing.

Lasting financial impact

In her impact statement, Ina Steiner called the harassment a "deliberate, cruel attempt" to destroy their business.

"The defendants' crimes have had a profound impact on me, my husband, and on our livelihood. They upended our lives and we're still dealing with the fallout after three long years," she said.

SCOTUS: Supreme Court to hear challenge to law that shields internet companies from lawsuits

Live updates: Ian's death toll climbs to 68 as rain, flooding continue; 600K without power in Florida

David Steiner, in his victim impact statement, said the website lost advertisers and revenue, and forced the couple to cash in certificate of deposits that they had planned to hold until after retirement. Steiner indicated he also had to go on Social Security at age 62, rather than waiting until 67, just to make ends meet.

Steiner said he still can't understand why eBay, which posted 2021 sales of more than $10.4 billion, and its employees would attack journalists in such a manner over what they perceived as negativity. He wondered that if it had worked, would that have been the company's strategy against any other negative press going forward.

"I’ve held on to this anger, afraid that if I let it go, no one will make eBay fully accountable for their actions," David Steiner said in his impact statement. "If they are not, what is there to deter corporations from mobilizing security agencies and their security own department from repeating eBay’s actions? This is too important to let go of my anger yet."

The Steiners have filed a federal civil suit against all members of the harassment campaign, as well as eBay and its executives. Settlement talks earlier this year fell apart.

Follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: eBay executives who harassed tech bloggers sentenced to prison

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Raptors' coach Nurse looking for more consistency this season from "unique" Boucher

    VICTORIA — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Chris Boucher is one of the NBA's most unique players. He can sprint out to block three-point shots, stretching his seven-foot-four wingspan like Inspector Gadget to send the ball sailing into the stands. He can fly to the rim and score on tip-in dunks. "We, the coaching staff, appreciate the things he does and we try to get him to do those things because it’s really unique. Who blocks as many three-point attempts as Chris?" Nurse said. "He brings

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory

    EDMONTON — Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday. Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the rival Calgary Flames. But it was the scare late in the second period that had the entire stadium holding its collective breath. McDavid collided hard with teammate Evander Kane in the neutral zone and was slow to get up. However, McDavid returned to finis

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th