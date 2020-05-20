eBay Finds: 1959 Schwinn Jaguar Mark IV Middleweight cruiser bike

A 1959 Schwinn Jaguar Mark IV Middleweight cruiser bike found for sale on eBay

A 1959 Schwinn Jaguar Mark IV Middleweight cruiser bike found for sale on eBay

The model is from 1959, and in great condition

The curvy tubes on this classic 1950s cruiser bike

Ready to ride on your next 'big adventure'

The bike's sprung-leather, Schwinn-branded saddle

Saddle up for your own Pee-Wee's Big Adventure-inspired ride with this beautiful red original 1959 Schwinn Jaguar Mark IV Middleweight cruiser bike that we've found during our latest look for all cycling-things fantastical on eBay.

Take a closer look at the bike on eBay here

Started in Chicago in 1895 by German immigrant Ignaz Schwinn, the company quickly rose in prominence to become one of the US's – and the world's – most iconic bike manufacturers.

Schwinn provided bikes to the famous track rider Major Taylor, who was active in the late 1890s and early 1900s, winning the sprint world championships in Montreal, Canada, in 1899.

At one point or another, Schwinn have made virtually every style of bike, and began making cruiser-style bikes similar to this Jaguar as early as the 1930s.

The 1950s were really where it was at for cruisers' popularity, though, and the voluptuously curved tubes of this Jaguar Mark IV Middleweight from the era immediately draw you in, along with its classic red paint-job, whitewall balloon tyres and wide, sprung saddle.

The seller – based in Sycamore, Illinois, just 60 miles west of Schwinn's Chicago birthplace – states specifically that the bike was built on December 7, 1959, and is "a little dusty from being on display in grandpa's collection".

For some, it will immediately bring to mind the Tim Burton-directed 1985 film Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, in which the 1950s-inspired character of Herman – played by Paul Reubens – has his very similar red Schwinn Western Flyer stolen, which results in his hilarious antics to track it down after offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that can find his pride and joy, which he love so much that he says he wouldn't sell it for "a hundred million, trillion, billion dollars".

Actor Paul Reubens – in character as Pee-Wee Herman – pedals on stage to accept an award at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards at Universal Studios, California

In fact, one of the very bikes used in the movie sold at auction for a not-inconsiderable $36,000 in 2014.

Take a closer look at the bike on eBay here

This Schwinn cruiser – which would have made a nice stand-in for the film – is for sale at US$800 (£650), and if you're looking for a classic American cruiser – and are willing to pay for the genuine, late-1950s article – this may just fit the bill.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line