eBay Continues Its Pre-Loved Clothing Partnership With 'Love Island' for a Second Year

eBay is continuing its pre-loved partnership with the U.K. reality series Love Island after it was first announced as the show's new sponsor back in 2022. The online marketplace became the series' first-ever pre-loved fashion partner, after eight years of fast fashion partnerships with the likes of Missguided, Boohoo and I Saw It First.

The recoupling comes as a result of new research from ITV about last year's partnership, which genuinely resulted in an increased desire among Love Island viewers to shop secondhand. According to ITV, 53% of viewers, who were aware of the eBay partnership, said that they'd bought pre-loved fashion in the last three months.

"We're so excited to be returning to the Love Island villa in this series to put pre-loved fashion, centre stage. The partnership has already shown its impact with Islanders and our Pre-loved Ambassador Tasha Ghouri demonstrating their true style and flair with pre-loved looks. We're very excited to continue this conversation and show the nation how good pre-loved really can look," says Kirsty Keoghan, eBay's Global GM of Fashion, in a press release.

Since the first announcement, eBay UK has reported 1600% more searches for pre-loved clothing between May and November 2022 in comparison to the year before, alongside a 24% increase in the number of circular fashion businesses that have joined the online marketplace.

Love Island contestants will once again be working with celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman, who is set to source pre-loved clothing from eBay alongside authenticated sneakers and items from the platform's "Imperfects" range.

The new series of Love Island will air on January 16 on ITV.