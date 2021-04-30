Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
·11 min read

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020

Total computing power sold in fiscal year 2020 was 0.50 million TH/s, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.64% from 5.97 million TH/s in fiscal year 2019.

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2020 were US$19.00 million representing an 82.57% year-over-year decrease from US$109.06 million in fiscal year 2019.

Gross loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$2.90 million representing a 90.51% year-over-year decrease from US$30.56 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$32.11 million compared to US$41.07 million in fiscal year 2019.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The negative impact and unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 on businesses around the world is well documented, and we are not immune to them. Our chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity, resulting in our shortage of raw materials during the fiscal year of 2020. To ensure the resilience of our business operations and deliver solid performance after the market condition resumes normal, we have been actively optimizing our revenue structure based on the productivity ratio and strategically exploring expansion into blockchain-enabled financial services. For example, we positioned our overseas expansion by establishing subsidiaries globally and acquiring relevant licenses or authorizations for our cryptocurrency exchange business.”

Continued Hu, “We are committed to our mission in strengthening the technological innovation in our products and services to ensure their competitiveness in the global cryptocurrency market. As previously noted, in 2021, we will increase investments in high performance ASIC chips and mining machines. Our abundant cash reserve allows us to expand the revenue sources from our current business and optimize the development of our blockchain industry chain. We believe our current businesses have solid potential and we are working hard to deliver results going forward that will demonstrate sequential improvement in operating and financial metrics.”

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2020 were US$19.00 million representing an 82.57% year-over-year decrease from US$109.06 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to the combined impact of COVID-19 such as travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines and suspension of business activities, which have caused severe disruptions and uncertainties to the Company’s business operations and adversely affected the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. For instance, the Company’s chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity due to the impact of the COVID-19, resulting in the Company’s shortage of raw materials during the first half of 2020. And together with the Bitcoin halving event, which significantly affected the expected returns on Bitcoin related activities such as mining, and in turn resulted in a much lower demand and average selling price of the Company’s Bitcoin mining machines.

Cost of revenues in fiscal year 2020 was US$21.90 million compared to US$139.62 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in cost of revenues was in line with the changes in the Company’s sales and the decrease in inventory write-down.

Gross loss in fiscal year 2020 were US$2.90 million representing a 90.51% year-over-year decrease from US$30.56 million in fiscal year 2019.

Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$23.75 million compared to US$20.08 million in fiscal year 2019.

  • Selling expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$0.93 million compared to US$1.21 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in selling expenses was in line with the decrease in the Company’s sales as well as reduced salary and bonus expenses relating to selling activities.

  • General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$22.82 million compared to US$18.87 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increase in professional fee related to the IPO process.

Loss from operations in fiscal year 2020 was US$26.65 million compared to US$50.65 million in fiscal year 2019.

Interest income in fiscal year 2020 was US$0.82 million compared to US$0.22 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the increase in the interest income from our investments in bonds after our IPO in 2020 and there was no bond investment in 2019.

Government grants in fiscal year 2020 were US$4.01 million compared to US$6.30 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was primarily due to the decrease of non-recurring rebates from local government.

Net loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$32.11 million compared to US$41.07 million in fiscal year 2019.

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in fiscal year 2020 was US$30.67 million compared to US$42.40 million in fiscal year 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per shares in fiscal year 2020 were both US$0.25 compared to US$0.38 in fiscal year 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were US$13.67 million as of December 31, 2020, compared with US$3.46 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “potential,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “likely to” and other similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@ebang.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in US dollars)

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,669,439

$

3,464,262

Restricted cash, current

406,857

2,270,588

Debt investments

40,835,000

-

Accounts receivable, net

7,205,113

8,128,178

Notes receivable

765,967

-

Advances to suppliers

221,186

1,062,049

Inventories, net

3,845,091

13,088,542

Prepayments

522,808

591,031

Other current assets, net

1,128,599

224,452

Total current assets

68,600,060

28,829,102

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

29,123,243

13,224,761

Intangible assets, net

23,077,435

3,784,153

Operating lease right-of-use assets

898,335

1,280,076

Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party

17,701

37,266

Restricted cash, non-current

47,455

43,317

Deferred tax assets

-

8,542,715

VAT recoverable

21,897,063

21,954,169

Other assets

538,934

4,915,487

Total non-current assets

75,600,166

53,781,944

Total assets

$

144,200,226

$

82,611,046

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,762,187

$

11,832,003

Notes payable

1,087,673

-

Accrued liabilities and other payables

21,921,614

13,739,041

Loans due within one year, less unamortized debt issuance costs

765,967

4,864,697

Operating lease liabilities, current

659,807

793,521

Operating lease liabilities – related party, current

17,701

37,266

Income taxes payable

556,137

521,648

Due to related party

5,652,833

6,242,824

Advances from customers

832,842

1,015,675

Total current liabilities

34,256,761

39,046,675

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term loans – related party

-

17,632,000

Deferred tax liabilities

872

-

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

118,827

361,747

Total non-current liabilities

119,699

17,993,747

Total liabilities

34,376,460

57,040,422

Equity:

Ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized, nil
and 111,771,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and
2019, respectively

-

14,330

Class A ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares
authorized, 89,009,554 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

11,411

-

Class B ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares
authorized, 46,625,783 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

5,978

-

Additional paid-in capital

138,288,921

23,888,023

Statutory reserves

11,049,847

11,049,847

Accumulated deficit

(38,581,419

)

(7,905,999

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,648,332

)

(9,066,842

)

Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity

103,126,406

17,979,359

Non-controlling interest

6,697,360

7,591,265

Total equity

109,823,766

25,570,624

Total liabilities and equity

$

144,200,226

$

82,611,046

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in US dollars)

For the year ended
December 31,
2020

For the year ended
December 31,
2019

For the year ended
December 31,
2018

Product revenue

$

9,677,278

$

93,255,813

$

310,856,407

Service revenue

9,327,023

15,804,253

8,185,386

Total revenues

19,004,301

109,060,066

319,041,793

Cost of revenues

21,903,644

139,623,799

294,596,001

Gross profit (loss)

(2,899,343

)

(30,563,733

)

24,445,792

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

925,373

1,213,294

4,095,835

General and administrative expenses

22,822,085

18,870,794

51,410,864

Total operating expenses

23,747,458

20,084,088

55,506,699

Loss from operations

(26,646,801

)

(50,647,821

)

(31,060,907

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest income

824,435

217,200

453,991

Interest expenses

(728,346

)

(2,041,491

)

(921,047

)

Other income

81,733

84,992

1,139,514

Exchange gain (loss)

(288,346

)

5,693,798

(403,544

)

Government grants

4,006,567

6,298,893

798,680

VAT refund

-

9,138

27,368,030

Other expenses

(108,624

)

(287,530

)

(8,289,391

)

Total other income

3,787,419

9,975,000

20,146,233

Loss before income taxes provision

(22,859,382

)

(40,672,821

)

(10,914,674

)

Income taxes provision

9,251,542

400,311

899,586

Net Loss

(32,110,924

)

(41,073,132

)

(11,814,260

)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,435,504

)

1,330,237

494,234

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.

$

(30,675,420

)

$

(42,403,369

)

$

(12,308,494

)

Comprehensive loss

Net loss

$

(32,110,924

)

$

(41,073,132

)

$

(11,814,260

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,960,109

(1,188,488

)

(11,363,682

)

Total comprehensive loss

(30,150,815

)

(42,261,620

)

(23,177,942

)

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
controlling interest

(893,905

)

1,330,237

494,234

Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang
International Holdings Inc.

$

(29,256,910

)

$

(43,591,857

)

$

(23,672,176

)

Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang
International Holdings Inc.

Basic

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.36

)

Diluted

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.36

)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

Basic

121,941,226

111,771,000

33,808,506

Diluted

121,941,226

111,771,000

33,808,506


Latest Stories

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Raptors' Yuta Watanabe opens up about his basketball journey in inspiring essay

    Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • Germany uses three-player team after COVID-19 issues at world curling championship

    Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 10 fantasy takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State, may not play college basketball at all

    Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Blue Jays cut ties with Alomar following investigation into sexual misconduct

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they are severing all ties with Roberto Alomar after the Hall of Famer was placed on Major League Baseball's ineligible list following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Blue Jays said in a release Friday that Alomar will be removed from the Level of Excellence and a banner at Rogers Centre commemorating his retired number and Hall of Fame induction will be taken down. He has also been terminated as special assistant to the team. The Jays' announcement came moments after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Alomar had been fired as a consultant following the findings of an investigation into a complaint against Alomar by a baseball industry employee. The investigation was conducted by an external legal firm hired by the league. "The Toronto Blue Jays support Major League Baseball’s decision to terminate Roberto Alomar’s consultant contract and place him on its ineligible list," the team said. "Commissioner Manfred concluded that Alomar violated MLB’s policies following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct that was recently made against Alomar from an incident that occurred in 2014. "Based upon this conclusion and our review of the investigation’s findings, the Blue Jays are severing all ties with Alomar, effective immediately." MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward. “We applaud MLB for having this matter thoroughly investigated and for taking meaningful action against Mr. Alomar,” Lisa Banks of Katz, Marshall & Banks, the lawyer for the baseball industry employee, said in a statement. “My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience.” Banks said her client does not plan to file a lawsuit or take further action against Alomar. "She has not exposed Mr. Alomar's behaviour for notoriety or for money and looks forward to moving on with her life," Banks said. Alomar was a star second baseman with Toronto from 1991 to 1995 and played a major role in the Blue Jays' back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and '93. His name was added to Toronto's Level of Excellence in the Rogers Centre outfield in 2008, and in 2011 his No. 12 was the first to be retired by the Blue Jays after he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Alomar posted a statement on Twitter saying he's "disappointed, surprised and upset" with the news. “With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he said. "My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time." Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Baseball Hall of Fame, said the Hall was “shocked and saddened” by Alomar's actions. However, Alomar's plaque at the Hall, which depicts Alomar wearing a Blue Jays cap, will remain on display. “His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time,” she said in a statement. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, which added Alomar to its ranks in 2010, also said Friday's announcement from MLB wouldn't affect his status as an inductee, but added Alomar "will no longer be welcome at future events nor will we associate with him or his Foundation." Alomar was a 12-time all-star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat on umpire John Hirschbeck's face, earning a five-game ban in 1996. — With files from The Associated Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto FC loans Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser to Columbus Crew SC

    Toronto FC has loaned Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser to Columbus Crew SC for the rest of the MLS season. The 23-year-old homegrown player has seen limited playing time of late, making two substitute appearances (totalling 46 minutes) in Toronto's five MLS and Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League games this season. An ankle injury did not help his cause. Fraser's rights will revert to Toronto once the season is done. He won't be eligible to face Toronto when the two clubs meet May 12 and 29. Given Fraser was on Toronto's supplemental roster and not the senior roster, which covers slots one through 20, he does not impact the club's salary cap. GM Ali Curtis said the loan was made to give Fraser an opportunity to get first-team minutes. Toronto has plenty of depth in midfield with several other young players seemingly moving past Fraser on the depth chart. The loan move reunites Fraser with Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who was Toronto's GM and vice-president of soccer operations when, in January 2018, Fraser became the 16th player in club history to sign for the first team from the TFC Academy. He has made 33 regular-season appearances for Toronto since then, including 20 starts Fraser has won four caps for Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Leipzig beats Bremen 2-1 late to reach German Cup final

    BERLIN — Leipzig substitute Emil Forsberg scored in injury time of extra time to send his team into the final of the German Cup after beating Werder Bremen 2-1 on Friday. Hwang Hee-chan, who scored Leipzig’s opening goal in the third minute of extra time, headed Kevin Kampl’s cross back across goal for Forsberg to volley past Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka. Leipzig will play Borussia Dortmund or second-division team Holstein Kiel in Berlin on May 17, when the young club will hope to go one better after losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2019. Bremen, which is fighting against relegation in the Bundesliga, was playing in its 23rd cup semifinal, a record bettered only by Bayern’s 31. Leipzig had the best chances early on, hitting the post twice and the crossbar once. Josh Sargent missed Bremen’s best chance in the 30th minute when he had only Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal to beat. The American forward rushed his shot and drew it wide. Bremen forward Davie Selke punched the air in delight after earning a penalty in a brush with Nordi Mukiele before the break. But video referee Bibiana Steinhaus urged Manuel Gräfe to review his decision, which he reversed after seeing replays that appeared to show Selke looking for the contact with the defender. Local fans, by now used to supporting from afar due to coronavirus-related hygiene restrictions, set off fireworks outside the stadium as the second half was starting. Leipzig came closest to scoring before Hwang finally made the breakthrough in the third minute of extra time, taking Yussuf Poulsen’s pass beyond a defender with his first touch and scoring inside the far post with his next. Leonardo Bittencourt capitalized on a mistake from Dayot Upamecano to score in injury time of the first half of extra time, but Hwang crossed for Forsberg to decide it. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

    SOUTHAMPTON, England — Leicester’s bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday. Jonny Evans' 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts. Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box. Brendan Rodgers' team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football. A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points. Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary’s for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019. Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press