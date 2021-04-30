Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020
HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020
Total computing power sold in fiscal year 2020 was 0.50 million TH/s, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.64% from 5.97 million TH/s in fiscal year 2019.
Total net revenues in fiscal year 2020 were US$19.00 million representing an 82.57% year-over-year decrease from US$109.06 million in fiscal year 2019.
Gross loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$2.90 million representing a 90.51% year-over-year decrease from US$30.56 million in fiscal year 2019.
Net loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$32.11 million compared to US$41.07 million in fiscal year 2019.
Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The negative impact and unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 on businesses around the world is well documented, and we are not immune to them. Our chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity, resulting in our shortage of raw materials during the fiscal year of 2020. To ensure the resilience of our business operations and deliver solid performance after the market condition resumes normal, we have been actively optimizing our revenue structure based on the productivity ratio and strategically exploring expansion into blockchain-enabled financial services. For example, we positioned our overseas expansion by establishing subsidiaries globally and acquiring relevant licenses or authorizations for our cryptocurrency exchange business.”
Continued Hu, “We are committed to our mission in strengthening the technological innovation in our products and services to ensure their competitiveness in the global cryptocurrency market. As previously noted, in 2021, we will increase investments in high performance ASIC chips and mining machines. Our abundant cash reserve allows us to expand the revenue sources from our current business and optimize the development of our blockchain industry chain. We believe our current businesses have solid potential and we are working hard to deliver results going forward that will demonstrate sequential improvement in operating and financial metrics.”
Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020
Total net revenues in fiscal year 2020 were US$19.00 million representing an 82.57% year-over-year decrease from US$109.06 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to the combined impact of COVID-19 such as travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines and suspension of business activities, which have caused severe disruptions and uncertainties to the Company’s business operations and adversely affected the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. For instance, the Company’s chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity due to the impact of the COVID-19, resulting in the Company’s shortage of raw materials during the first half of 2020. And together with the Bitcoin halving event, which significantly affected the expected returns on Bitcoin related activities such as mining, and in turn resulted in a much lower demand and average selling price of the Company’s Bitcoin mining machines.
Cost of revenues in fiscal year 2020 was US$21.90 million compared to US$139.62 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in cost of revenues was in line with the changes in the Company’s sales and the decrease in inventory write-down.
Gross loss in fiscal year 2020 were US$2.90 million representing a 90.51% year-over-year decrease from US$30.56 million in fiscal year 2019.
Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$23.75 million compared to US$20.08 million in fiscal year 2019.
Selling expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$0.93 million compared to US$1.21 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in selling expenses was in line with the decrease in the Company’s sales as well as reduced salary and bonus expenses relating to selling activities.
General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2020 were US$22.82 million compared to US$18.87 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increase in professional fee related to the IPO process.
Loss from operations in fiscal year 2020 was US$26.65 million compared to US$50.65 million in fiscal year 2019.
Interest income in fiscal year 2020 was US$0.82 million compared to US$0.22 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the increase in the interest income from our investments in bonds after our IPO in 2020 and there was no bond investment in 2019.
Government grants in fiscal year 2020 were US$4.01 million compared to US$6.30 million in fiscal year 2019. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was primarily due to the decrease of non-recurring rebates from local government.
Net loss in fiscal year 2020 was US$32.11 million compared to US$41.07 million in fiscal year 2019.
Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in fiscal year 2020 was US$30.67 million compared to US$42.40 million in fiscal year 2019.
Basic and diluted net loss per shares in fiscal year 2020 were both US$0.25 compared to US$0.38 in fiscal year 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents were US$13.67 million as of December 31, 2020, compared with US$3.46 million as of December 31, 2019.
About Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.
Safe Harbor Statement
EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in US dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,669,439
$
3,464,262
Restricted cash, current
406,857
2,270,588
Debt investments
40,835,000
-
Accounts receivable, net
7,205,113
8,128,178
Notes receivable
765,967
-
Advances to suppliers
221,186
1,062,049
Inventories, net
3,845,091
13,088,542
Prepayments
522,808
591,031
Other current assets, net
1,128,599
224,452
Total current assets
68,600,060
28,829,102
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,123,243
13,224,761
Intangible assets, net
23,077,435
3,784,153
Operating lease right-of-use assets
898,335
1,280,076
Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party
17,701
37,266
Restricted cash, non-current
47,455
43,317
Deferred tax assets
-
8,542,715
VAT recoverable
21,897,063
21,954,169
Other assets
538,934
4,915,487
Total non-current assets
75,600,166
53,781,944
Total assets
$
144,200,226
$
82,611,046
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,762,187
$
11,832,003
Notes payable
1,087,673
-
Accrued liabilities and other payables
21,921,614
13,739,041
Loans due within one year, less unamortized debt issuance costs
765,967
4,864,697
Operating lease liabilities, current
659,807
793,521
Operating lease liabilities – related party, current
17,701
37,266
Income taxes payable
556,137
521,648
Due to related party
5,652,833
6,242,824
Advances from customers
832,842
1,015,675
Total current liabilities
34,256,761
39,046,675
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans – related party
-
17,632,000
Deferred tax liabilities
872
-
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
118,827
361,747
Total non-current liabilities
119,699
17,993,747
Total liabilities
34,376,460
57,040,422
Equity:
Ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized, nil
-
14,330
Class A ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares
11,411
-
Class B ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares
5,978
-
Additional paid-in capital
138,288,921
23,888,023
Statutory reserves
11,049,847
11,049,847
Accumulated deficit
(38,581,419
)
(7,905,999
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,648,332
)
(9,066,842
)
Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity
103,126,406
17,979,359
Non-controlling interest
6,697,360
7,591,265
Total equity
109,823,766
25,570,624
Total liabilities and equity
$
144,200,226
$
82,611,046
EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in US dollars)
For the year ended
For the year ended
For the year ended
Product revenue
$
9,677,278
$
93,255,813
$
310,856,407
Service revenue
9,327,023
15,804,253
8,185,386
Total revenues
19,004,301
109,060,066
319,041,793
Cost of revenues
21,903,644
139,623,799
294,596,001
Gross profit (loss)
(2,899,343
)
(30,563,733
)
24,445,792
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
925,373
1,213,294
4,095,835
General and administrative expenses
22,822,085
18,870,794
51,410,864
Total operating expenses
23,747,458
20,084,088
55,506,699
Loss from operations
(26,646,801
)
(50,647,821
)
(31,060,907
)
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
824,435
217,200
453,991
Interest expenses
(728,346
)
(2,041,491
)
(921,047
)
Other income
81,733
84,992
1,139,514
Exchange gain (loss)
(288,346
)
5,693,798
(403,544
)
Government grants
4,006,567
6,298,893
798,680
VAT refund
-
9,138
27,368,030
Other expenses
(108,624
)
(287,530
)
(8,289,391
)
Total other income
3,787,419
9,975,000
20,146,233
Loss before income taxes provision
(22,859,382
)
(40,672,821
)
(10,914,674
)
Income taxes provision
9,251,542
400,311
899,586
Net Loss
(32,110,924
)
(41,073,132
)
(11,814,260
)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,435,504
)
1,330,237
494,234
Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
$
(30,675,420
)
$
(42,403,369
)
$
(12,308,494
)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
$
(32,110,924
)
$
(41,073,132
)
$
(11,814,260
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,960,109
(1,188,488
)
(11,363,682
)
Total comprehensive loss
(30,150,815
)
(42,261,620
)
(23,177,942
)
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
(893,905
)
1,330,237
494,234
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang
$
(29,256,910
)
$
(43,591,857
)
$
(23,672,176
)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang
Basic
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.36
)
Diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.36
)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
121,941,226
111,771,000
33,808,506
Diluted
121,941,226
111,771,000
33,808,506