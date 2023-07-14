EB Denim Enters Its Ethereal Era for Pre-Fall 2023

EB Denim is embracing femininity for its Pre-Fall 2023 collection, infusing its hot girl-approved denim pieces with a sense of ethereal grace.

Inspired by an angelic muse, the curated melange of expertly grafted garments soften classic styles, evoking "feelings of heartbreak, freedom, curiosity and all things that make founder and creative director Elena Bonvicini feel alive and feminine." Trendy low-rise denim is made all the more flirty with the addition of lace-up detailing. Meanwhile, coquette-ish bolero shrugs are reimagined in the Los Angeles-based brand's favorite material, joining flowing maxi skirts decorated with wave-like stitching. A zippered corset flaunts soft edges, departing from the bodice's typically hard silhouette. A curve-hugging mini-dress accompanies a versatile trench coat and effortlessly cool capris.

Ranging in size from 23 -- 34 or XXS -- XXL, the 14-piece collection is available on EB Denim's online store. Take a look in the gallery above.