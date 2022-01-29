Eatontown NJ Mental Health Anxiety/Hypochondria Treatment – CBT Program Expanded

Positive Reset Eatontown
·2 min read

Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic (732-724-1234) of Eatontown, New Jersey, has expanded its wellness programs to include treatments for health anxiety.

Eatontown, NJ, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The clinic’s expanded treatment programs will help people suffering from health anxiety, formerly known as hypochondria. It is a disorder in which patients have constant obsessive and irrational worries about being seriously ill, when they are in fact healthy.

More details can be found at https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

By increasing the scope of its mental health services, the clinic can offer individual, couple, group, family, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to those dealing with health anxiety. CBT can help patients identify their health anxiety worries, respond to body sensations and symptoms differently, and learn to cope with their stress.

The clinic’s qualified team of psychiatrists, family medicine physicians, therapists, nurses, and social workers provide patients with personalized outpatient care for their health anxiety. They also treat patients dealing with depression, sexual abuse, post-traumatic stress, sexual dysfunction, suicidal tendencies, behavioral problems, and more.

A telehealth program is also available, so patients can contact their medical provider via online meeting platforms on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. Patients can also use the clinic’s HIPPA Compliant secure platform to take part in group therapy sessions from the comfort of their own homes.

The clinic has an integrated case management program to help Monmouth County residents improve their health and their life as a whole. In addition to providing onsite medical care, the clinic will refer patients to detox centers, self-help meetings, housing programs, food assistance organizations, and legal experts.

Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic has been helping patients in Eatontown with their physical and mental wellbeing for over ten years. It is certified by Medicare, licensed by the State of New Jersey, and accredited by the Joint Commission. The organization prides itself on its high level of clinical care and patient satisfaction.

A satisfied patient said, “I came to Positive Reset for therapy and medication management and my entire experience was great, from booking my appointment with the front desk to seeing the APRN Mary Jo. This place is very understanding and is willing to work with you. I am now a regular at Positive Reset and will be receiving therapy and getting my medication from them as well.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

Website: http://www.positivereseteatontown.com

CONTACT: Name: alan Organization: Positive Reset Eatontown Address: 615 Hope Road #BLDG 3B, Eatontown, NJ 07724, United States Phone: +1-732-724-1234


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • For Nodar: Georgian luge family makes a return to Olympics

    Luge is Saba Kumaritashvili’s family business. His great-grandfather is credited with bringing the sport to their homeland, the former Soviet republic of Georgia, more than a half-century ago. His father runs the national federation, as his relatives have for decades. At home, his family is synonymous with sliding. At the Olympics, his family is synonymous with sadness. He qualified for the Beijing Games with hopes of changing that. It’s been 12 years since his cousin, Nodar Kumaritashvili, died

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Kennard scores 7 in final 9 seconds as Clippers stun Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds, including a go-ahead four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 116-115 on Tuesday night. Kennard hit a 32-footer out of a timeout and then, after Washington committed a 5-second violation, sank another 3 running to his right while absorbing a foul from Bradley Beal. He finished with 25 points. Amir Coffey scored a care