Eaton Partners Serves as Exclusive Global Placement Agent to Solum Partners

Eaton Partners

Solum Partners Fund II Closes Oversubscribed With $850 Million in Capital Commitments to Pursue Food and Agriculture Investments

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners (“Eaton”), one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive global placement agent for Solum Partners (“Solum”) and its Solum Partners Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”). The Fund closed oversubscribed with approximately $850 million in capital commitments.



Solum is a leading alternative asset manager investing in the food and agriculture industry utilizing a proven, hands-on approach anchored in the deep industry knowledge of its team. Solum focuses on forming strong local partnerships with the objective of achieving operational excellence and continuous improvement across all of its portfolio companies.

“As the global agriculture and food production industry continues to evolve, businesses have needed to adapt and meaningfully scale operations to keep pace,” said Uli Flores, Head of Real Assets at Eaton Partners. “Solum’s approach to the food and agriculture sector is highly differentiated, which allowed us to secure a diverse, yet like-minded, investor base, and we are proud to have been a part of the outstanding fundraising efforts.”

“We appreciate the work of Eaton Partners and are encouraged by the strong demand and enthusiasm shown by our investors, especially when considering the current geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape,” noted Colin Butterfield, CEO of Solum Partners. “Through our unique owner-operator approach, we are proud to partner with farmers and industry leaders to not only provide capital but also foster operational improvements and leverage vertical integration to ensure they are positioned for continued and accelerated success. It is a privilege to be entrusted with this capital, and we look forward to continuing to identify and manage sustainable food and agriculture assets in the pursuit of attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Fund II is the second vehicle managed by Solum Partners since its spinout from Harvard Management Company in October 2020. The firm has approximately $2 billion of assets under management.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

About Solum Partners

Solum Partners, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, manages approximately $2 billion in assets within the agriculture and food production industry as of March 31, 2023. The firm utilizes its hands-on approach and industry knowledge to enhance the value of its investments and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors. The firm’s strategy is driven by a focus on strong partnerships, operational excellence, and continuous improvement and is underpinned by a comprehensive approach to ESG. For more information, please visit https://solumpartners.com/ or contact ir@solumpartners.com.

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com



